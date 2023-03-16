Hi folks

Following on from my post re: insurance claims, does anyone know of a decent panel beater and painter that is good with europeans? We have a 2010 Audi S4 that needs front bumper resprayed, rear left quarter panel looked at as clear coat appears to be chipping away along with rear bumper and finally the damage caused by the person backing in to the car today.

We used to take the cars to Precision Autoworks on the shore but whilst the experience is fantastic for insurance claim works, they cost a fortune for normal works and my experience with my BMW 550i for panel work was $10k+ so I am looking for somone local to New Lynn area that does good work at a reasonable price.

Any suggestions?

Cheers

Chris