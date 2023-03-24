Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Is your personalised plate really yours?
floydbloke

2993 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#303967 24-Mar-2023 12:21
Send private message

This week I learnt that if you buy a used car with personalised plates that these plates don’t belong to you until the owner completes a Transfer of Entitlement (via Licensys, the plate issuing company).  This is in addition to doing the normal ‘change of ownership’ through Waka Katohi.

 

The long version.  Back in the early 2000s I bought a car of a secondhand dealer with some personalised plates on it.  The plate related to the car model so the original owner had no interest in keeping the plates.  Fast-forward to earlier this week, the car has stayed within the family all these years and currently belongs to my sister-in-law.  She has bought a bike carrier and wants to get a supplementary plate and was promptly told she can’t have one because the plates don’t belong to her, even though the car is registered in her name.  I rung Licensys to see if the plates were perhaps in my name, seeing as I bought the car of a dealer and you’d kind of hope that they’d know about this stuff.  Turns out they must have been just as ignorant of this ‘Transfer of Entitlement’ requirement, the plates are still in the name of the guy that they bought the car of.  Fortunately the woman who answered the phone was very friendly and helpful and said “this happens all the time”.  It’s  fairly straight forward to sort out, all my sister-in-law has to do is sent them a statutory declaration to ‘take the entitlement’, it’s free of charge but a bit of a faff in that she needs to get it witnessed by a JP.

 

I kind of get it, that the car and personalised plates are separate entities but given how often this must happen it just seems a bit clumsy.  I don’t see why they couldn’t build it as an option into the “I’ve sold my car “ process on the Waka Kotahi's website.

 

 




"Why are good things said to be "The Bee's Knees"?  The knees are probably the most useless bit of a bee. Its fuzzy backside with a big barbed sting is much better.  "The Bee's Bum" would be a much more appropriate expression.

Create new topic
davidcole
5676 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3054082 24-Mar-2023 12:59
Send private message quote this post

How does it happen with a normal plate?  You don't have to do this extra step do you?  I'd have thought that a personalised plate if you wanted to retain it, then you'd have the extra process as thats when it deviates from a regular sale.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 