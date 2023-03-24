outdoorsnz

Helping a friend on this.

This person has a cannon 4WD ute that has developed a critical fault. Something to do with the gearbox (auto), throttle control and also affects braking. So now not drive-able. Fault is covered under warranty.

Has taken a few weeks to get this diagnosed. They are saying something like 10 weeks or longer for part to arrive.

Person needs vehicle as critical time of the year for their contracting business.

They had provided a temporary loan vehicle. But here is the kicker. They've said we want the loan vehicle back end of week, we will offer you $$$ for your vehicle trade in on a similar vehicle but 2nd hand with 20Kms on the clock and cost to trade etc. Basically the same if he traded it fault free.

This was a brand new vehicle this time last year, and actually was a deal on the same make / model that he owned before this current vehicle, that also developed a major critical fault (not the same fault). So in that situation they offered him a brand new vehicle plus something like 4K to do the change over.

If he rejects their offer, and waits for repair, it is going to be very expensive to hire a 4WD ute! Over a $100 per day.

My feeling is that this should be covered under the CGA? Going to have to prove a case.

Thanks