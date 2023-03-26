Like many I suspect a more energy efficient/less emissions vehicle is on the radar, and also like many budget is a factor.

Likes of Prius, Prius PHEV, Outlander PHEV, Aqua etc from that say 2013 - 2015 era.

By that age the batteries should be pretty well used, original performance well degraded, and any known faults very well uncovered.

I'm really interested to hear how people have got on purchasing and running second hand hybrid vehicles. Is it working out for you or are you just spending more petrol money lugging the extra weight of poor capacity exhausted batteries around with you? Assuming a PHEV has a smaller battery bank, so should be ok charging from a standard outlet overnight etc.



Separately, are there common place options to replace the battery packs on these to renew them?

I've heard horror stories of $20 - $30k to replace likes of leaf batteries, but hopefully a PHEV or standard hybrid should be a lot less given they obviously have a lot less batteries in the first place.



Sort of some direct questions in there, but asking for your experiences in general too here, just so I'm a bit more informed on the whole concept.



Thanks!