lchiu7

#304000 27-Mar-2023 16:48
I must admit this article resonated with me

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/news/wellington/131545829/the-simplified-parking-app-experience-that-takes-more-of-your-money

 

 

 

Firstly if you pay for your parking with a credit card, they sock with 50c. But if you use the app they charge even more just for topping it up and while I do realise there is a charge for using a credit card, they also charge you for a debit from your bank account since they are using Account2Account which does have some transaction charges also.

 

Then I read the article further and it appears the council is paying a commission to the app operator on top.

 

Given the amount of money the council makes from parking already, surely they can eat this cost?

 

Also since you have your own account, why can't the council allow you to top up your account using something like PoliPay or direct depositing your account from Internet banking.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

wellygary
  #3055439 27-Mar-2023 17:11
It baffles me that its still apparently cheaper to have people wander around the city and empty these machines of coins, than it is to make the payments electronically.....

 

The Rest of the World seems have found ways of making payments using option 2 easier and cheaper for pretty much every product or service, but this power apparently eludes the City Council...

 

 

Dratsab
  #3055441 27-Mar-2023 17:15
At the end of the day Wellington City Council is only interested in people's money - not their opinions.

richms
  #3055443 27-Mar-2023 17:18
They are just like Auckland transport. Anti-car so to make it harder is part of their goals.




Richard rich.ms

