I must admit this article resonated with me

https://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/news/wellington/131545829/the-simplified-parking-app-experience-that-takes-more-of-your-money

Firstly if you pay for your parking with a credit card, they sock with 50c. But if you use the app they charge even more just for topping it up and while I do realise there is a charge for using a credit card, they also charge you for a debit from your bank account since they are using Account2Account which does have some transaction charges also.

Then I read the article further and it appears the council is paying a commission to the app operator on top.

Given the amount of money the council makes from parking already, surely they can eat this cost?

Also since you have your own account, why can't the council allow you to top up your account using something like PoliPay or direct depositing your account from Internet banking.