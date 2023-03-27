Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Car insurance - 20% price increase for decreased cover
timmmay

19173 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#304004 27-Mar-2023 20:21
I got our car insurance renewal papers today, and I was surprised at the increase. Last year the car was valued at $19,750 and the premium was $692. This year the car is valued at $18,500 and the premium is $812! That's around a 17% increase in premium on back of a small decrease in value! This is with State, AA Insurance costs a bit more.

 

Their info says "When your insurance renews, you may see an increase or decrease in your premium, which is due to a number of factors. There are the things that relate to you, like your past claims, where you live and the type of car you drive. But also, some factors that affect everyone. For example, we've had a number of extreme weather events, leading to an increase in claims. The cost of car parts and repairs continues to rise. As the volume of data grows, we're able to improve how we measure risk and reflect it in our pricing."

 

I just thought it was interesting.

alasta
5958 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3055497 27-Mar-2023 20:27
My annual increase this year was a similar percentage. I was going to go out to market, but then I figured that the entire industry is probably increasing premiums as they must be getting smashed with claims recently. 

Senecio
1812 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3055561 27-Mar-2023 21:05
Your car's value is of little importance. If you run into a $250K Ferrari or knock over a pedestrian that ends up immobilised for the rest of their life then it doesn't matter if your car is valued at $19K or $18K. 

 

Insurance costs are sky rocketing especially automotive.

