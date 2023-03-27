I got our car insurance renewal papers today, and I was surprised at the increase. Last year the car was valued at $19,750 and the premium was $692. This year the car is valued at $18,500 and the premium is $812! That's around a 17% increase in premium on back of a small decrease in value! This is with State, AA Insurance costs a bit more.

Their info says "When your insurance renews, you may see an increase or decrease in your premium, which is due to a number of factors. There are the things that relate to you, like your past claims, where you live and the type of car you drive. But also, some factors that affect everyone. For example, we've had a number of extreme weather events, leading to an increase in claims. The cost of car parts and repairs continues to rise. As the volume of data grows, we're able to improve how we measure risk and reflect it in our pricing."

I just thought it was interesting.