Has anyone installed USB-C with PD in car?

I'm aware that I could just get an adaptor for the 12v socket, however I want something I can run for 90 minutes, when the engine key is in the off position.

I have space and access to a fuse slot and the wiring loom. I'll have an upstream switch and a timing relay between the switch and outlet

What else do I need to consider?

And can anyone recommended a good panel mounted outlet? 18W would be sufficient. 100W would be ideal, if it doesn't introduce too any complications.