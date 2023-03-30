Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Installing USB-C with PD in a car
#304032 30-Mar-2023 14:02
Has anyone installed USB-C with PD in car?  

 

I'm aware that I could just get an adaptor for the 12v socket, however I want something I can run for 90 minutes, when the engine key is in the off position.

 

I have space and access to a fuse slot and the wiring loom. I'll have an upstream switch and a timing relay between the switch and outlet

 

What else do I need to consider? 

 

And can anyone recommended a good panel mounted outlet? 18W would be sufficient.  100W would be ideal, if it doesn't introduce too any complications.

 

 

 

 




  #3056587 30-Mar-2023 14:20
First thing to check is that the car doesn't already have an allways on power socket in the glovebox or center console. Some do.

 

Consider the option of installing a pannel mounted 12v outlet (allways on / overrun timer to suit your taste), and plugging in a 12V adaptor.


 

I got the below one myself, and have been quite happy with it 

 

www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003696634807.html

 

Sure came in handy when my wife forgot her laptop charger when we were out of town and she needed to work.

 

 

Another vote for direct 12V and the use of a standard adapter. Easily replaced if it breaks...

 

 

I run radio equipment in my vehicle which requires clean 12V and to run often when the ignition is off. So i've run wires direct to the battery terminals (fused on the red side) which poke through the firewall and present in the cab at a location of my choosing. To run stuff that's OEM with a cig-lighter plug i've wired a cig lighter socket either into a panel or into a line socket tucked somewhere out of the way. To then run USB, a basic adapter serves.

 

Never done it with a timer for operation. But you seem to have an approach for that already.




I got a mi branded 100w ciggy light plug. It has a USB C and a USB A, but when you use the A it turns the C down to 55 watts or so. 

 

To get my power for always on in the old falcon, I tapped it off the stereo loom, but my demands were lower on that (Just keeping a powerbank topped up) - not sure how much an old cars permanent 12v to the stereo is fused at, but that is one place to tap in.




