Has anyone installed USB-C with PD in car?
I'm aware that I could just get an adaptor for the 12v socket, however I want something I can run for 90 minutes, when the engine key is in the off position.
I have space and access to a fuse slot and the wiring loom. I'll have an upstream switch and a timing relay between the switch and outlet
What else do I need to consider?
And can anyone recommended a good panel mounted outlet? 18W would be sufficient. 100W would be ideal, if it doesn't introduce too any complications.