Hi all.

I have an Adayo CE4M01D device installed in my car, which has GPS data on a micro-SD card that came with it. It all generally works fine, but I'd like to update the map, and get any available updates for the GPS software or firmware.

I've tried registering at https://www.naviextras.com/ and downloading the software, but (a) the website doesn't list this model, and (b) the Naviextras software doesn't spot the microSD card when I take it out of the unit and connect it to the computer via an adapter. The website tells me I need to register the device with them using the software before I can see any downloadable updates, but I can't do that because it doesn't seem to spot the SD card.

Does anyone here have one of these devices, and has anyone managed to successfully connect, register, and update? Do you have any firmware files I can use to update that you can share?

TIA