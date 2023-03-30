cheshirecat

So, I've bought a 2nd hand Nissan Leaf, ex Japanese import, for simple local runabout.

Only problem is that the dashboard language is in Japanese which is a bit of a PITA. The radio was an easy swapout but the dashboard is harder.

I've discovered that the language can in fact be changed using the Service Menu via the OBDII port, and there's even a free app for Android to do it -- LeafHacker. However the catch is that you need to have a bluetooth-enabled OBDII adapter that supports the full command set for ELM327v1.5, and it appears that a lot of these devices are cheap knockoffs that only manage a partial implementation - enough if all you want to do it pull out simple engine stats but not for doing the service menu on the Leaf and getting out the EV battery info.

Apparently the dealers will switch it for you -- for about $200 fee. I'd rather do it myself and save a bit of the money, plus being able to pull interesting numbers out of the EMS computer.

I've found a cheap $16 one that doesn't work, and before I splash out on a more flash $40 one I was wondering if anyone here has tried it already, and has a known-working brand of OBDII module?

This one doesn't work with the Leaf ...