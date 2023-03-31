A bit more context in a Reddit post, though obviously can't verify its accuracy...

Hello Stuff.co.nz, NewsHub etc,

I just got home from this. Tesla was driving at least from the tunnel (where I got on) with the left front tyre on fire. I was expecting her to pull over once out of the tunnel, but when I went around the bend, she hadn't pulled over, in fact she had zoomed off far ahead. As I approached the bridge there was burning rubber strewn across the road, but she was still going, one car in front of me. They eventually stopped half way up northbound side. Three other cars and I passed while the car was ablaze, I called emergency and some other handsome ass, turbo chad, chisel jawed hero pulled a lady out (you have to verbatim quote that if you steal this, Stuff). The car inferno'd for another 10 mins with frequent very loud bangs and batteries fizzing out with jets of flame before Fire/Police arrived.

She was okay, but clearly not sober. Apparently she was just sitting there at the wheel, awake, while her car burned until the other guy pulled her out and dragged her aside. More to the story but probably not appropriate to tell all on reddit.

Very glad she's safe, regardless of fault. Crazy shit.