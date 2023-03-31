Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Nissan e-Force xtrail poor fuel economy?
i've driven 400hp pure ICE cars that have much better fuel economy

 




I'm looking at one.... Great car. Fuel economy is not top of the list in a car like this.

@Wombat1 Why would you for that price?

 

You're basically looking at $16 for 100km of driving going by that video if you manage to get fuel for $2/L.

 

For around the same price (actually, cheaper with the rebate) you can get the BYD Atto 3 Extended Range which can also tow. You're looking at about $2 at a stretch in electricity for the same 100km provided you charge at home or around $5 for a "full tank" of fuel. Beauty is you wake up with a full tank every single morning too.

 

I'd seriously recommend taking one for a test drive, it is a great car and a car that can evolve with software updates too.

 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

