@Wombat1 Why would you for that price?

You're basically looking at $16 for 100km of driving going by that video if you manage to get fuel for $2/L.

For around the same price (actually, cheaper with the rebate) you can get the BYD Atto 3 Extended Range which can also tow. You're looking at about $2 at a stretch in electricity for the same 100km provided you charge at home or around $5 for a "full tank" of fuel. Beauty is you wake up with a full tank every single morning too.

I'd seriously recommend taking one for a test drive, it is a great car and a car that can evolve with software updates too.