Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Want to mount pulley block on the garage floor
SATTV

1398 posts

Uber Geek


#304070 2-Apr-2023 13:48
Send private message quote this post

I live on a hill and there is a small flat pad before going into the garage, the garage houses more important things than cars like Kayaks and fishing gear along with plex server and lots of other things.

 

When I back the trailer up to the pad I cant unhitch the trailer due to the car pointing down, I did consider changing the coupling but put it in the too hard basket as I have a two hole hitch and most others are four hole and need plates and other things welded on to make it work.

 

I can push the trailer up the driveway if it is empty, but add a kayak and gear and it is getting a bit heavy and dangerous.

 

So I bought a hoist and mounted it to the ceiling ( I could not find a 230V winch )

 

I tried it out today and when we try and pull the trailer up the driveway the angel of the cable trips the safety switch.

 

SO, to get the cable running straight up and down I need to anchor a pulley to the garage floor.

 

My first thought was a larger version of this, but I cant find one.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ramset-8-x-45mm-zinc-plated-dynabolt-eye-bolt_p0777766

 

The down side it is a toe stub hazard, the upside is when we leave ( were house hunting for a flat section due to Mrs Sattv having poor mobility ) it is unscrew and leave.

 

My next thought was a larger version of this ( does not need to be stainless )

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/zenith-12mm-stainless-steel-square-eye-plate_p4220813

 

The down side is my toe is still going to find it and it will be harder to remove and reinstate,  but the up side is it should be stronger as it has four anchoring points. 

 

 

 

So if anyone knows where I can get larger versions preferably in Auckland so I can have a look and make an informed decision that would be awesome.

 

The hoist is rated to 250KG but I dont think the trailer is that heavy as I can push it up the hill on my own with difficulty.

 

Cheers

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

Create new topic
Bung
4989 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3057824 2-Apr-2023 14:06
Send private message quote this post

You can get recessed ring mounts. You'd need to make the recess for it to sit in but they're cheap enough to leave in place.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
cshwone
938 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3057829 2-Apr-2023 14:59
Send private message quote this post

This could work for you https://trailparts.co.nz/product/8558/z6780/

 

 

Bung
4989 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3057839 2-Apr-2023 15:11
Send private message quote this post

When I said cheap I was looking at this one

https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/p/gripwell-gripwell-recessed-rope-mount-anchor-point/625857.html



SATTV

1398 posts

Uber Geek


  #3057855 2-Apr-2023 15:41
Send private message quote this post

Bung: When I said cheap I was looking at this one

https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/p/gripwell-gripwell-recessed-rope-mount-anchor-point/625857.html

 

I just saw the same thing in Bunnings, great idea but how do I create the recess?

 

If I was pouring a new slab I would put one in.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 