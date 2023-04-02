I live on a hill and there is a small flat pad before going into the garage, the garage houses more important things than cars like Kayaks and fishing gear along with plex server and lots of other things.

When I back the trailer up to the pad I cant unhitch the trailer due to the car pointing down, I did consider changing the coupling but put it in the too hard basket as I have a two hole hitch and most others are four hole and need plates and other things welded on to make it work.

I can push the trailer up the driveway if it is empty, but add a kayak and gear and it is getting a bit heavy and dangerous.

So I bought a hoist and mounted it to the ceiling ( I could not find a 230V winch )

I tried it out today and when we try and pull the trailer up the driveway the angel of the cable trips the safety switch.

SO, to get the cable running straight up and down I need to anchor a pulley to the garage floor.

My first thought was a larger version of this, but I cant find one.

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ramset-8-x-45mm-zinc-plated-dynabolt-eye-bolt_p0777766

The down side it is a toe stub hazard, the upside is when we leave ( were house hunting for a flat section due to Mrs Sattv having poor mobility ) it is unscrew and leave.

My next thought was a larger version of this ( does not need to be stainless )

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/zenith-12mm-stainless-steel-square-eye-plate_p4220813

The down side is my toe is still going to find it and it will be harder to remove and reinstate, but the up side is it should be stronger as it has four anchoring points.

So if anyone knows where I can get larger versions preferably in Auckland so I can have a look and make an informed decision that would be awesome.

The hoist is rated to 250KG but I dont think the trailer is that heavy as I can push it up the hill on my own with difficulty.

Cheers

John