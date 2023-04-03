cheshirecat

We recently bought a secondhand Nissan Leaf, and all the dashboard menus are in Japanese. Yes, I know these can be set to English, but I do not yet have the necessary specialised hardware, and in the meantime, I'd like to have the clock showing the correct time.

So, for reference by anyone else in the same position, here is how to do it!

1. Turn the car on (yes seems obvious but)

2. The dash menu controls are to the right of the steering column. The ones we want are the two top ones, with a square [] and a dot o

3. Press [] until you see a menu in the middle of the dashboard in Japanese (if the menu is in English then you don't have a problem ...)

4. Use the o to advance down the menu. The item you want is on the 3rd page, and ends with a character like "+". There's only one item in the menu that ens with this. This is the "set the clock" item.

5. Press [] to select this and advance to the submenu

6. You now have a menu with 3 items. The first is "go back", the second is "set time", and the 3rd is "select 12/24hour clock". Press o to advance to the second item, then press [] to select it.

7. You are now in the clock setting screen! Press o until the hours are correct. Then press [] to advance to minutes, and press o until they are correct as well. Finally press [] to accept and finish.

Your clock is now correctly set (well, it is if you entered the correct time). You can use a similar method to switch between 12 and 24 hour clock if you want to.

If you prefer a menu in English, you'll need to get a decent OBDII adapter with Bluetooth, an Android phone, and the free LeafHacker app. This lets you switch the dashboard language. You can also do it using the LeaftSpy Pro software (which costs $). Note that the ODBII adapter must be a KW902 else it may not support the necessary commands.

Hopefully this will be of help to the next poor sap that tries to hunt the web for instructions on how to do this