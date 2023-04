In a word - no.

Your MTB battery packs 630Wh of energy. The Ryobi unit with the bigger 4Ah 18V battery would only supply 72Wh - and likely considerably less with AC/DC conversion losses. So you'd be carrying 1.1kg of Ryobi kit that would only supply 10% of your MTB battery energy requirements.

Better to buy a second MTB battery and carry that with you. Either that or dial back the battery boost and eke out the 630Wh to the end of your ride.