cshwone: I know nothing about dashcams but self preservation is kicking in with the amount of near misses, when people can't use roundabouts properly or come out of a junction without looking, really increasing. Looking for recommendations for a reasonable dashcam please. Two family cars - 2021 Swift and 2022 Hilux Workmate if that has any relevance. Thanks,

reminds me i should get a new one for the work car. its the "winters coming" rush at the mo.

using a very wide camera lens i find not useful. the goal here is to read number plates, some insurance co's don't pay out unless you ID the car, getting footage of an incident only is not good enough. often the cameras will have high resolution but thats made useless by wider camera angle.

get dual cameras. more often than not you get attacked from behind and they are generally closer so you can get good pics of plates and sometimes the driver. also in a frontal assault the rear cam can get details when they pass. it helps to get pics of front and rear plates, and its not the first time i've seen two different plates on a car.

for the hilux there is very few truck cams around (water proof rear camera to mount on the deck/tray).