As part of a sound upgrade I want to do on my wife's car, I need to replace the 3 speakers in the dashboard. The process looks straightforward, except I have anxiety regarding removing the grills in the dashboard.

Does anyone here have experience? Do I need a special tool? I saw someone in a similar video using a plastic flat thing. I am mostly worried about damaging the edges, or breaking a clip which means there is a forever rattle!

TIA for advice.