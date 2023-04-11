Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ford Mustang Mach-E News and Discussion
Dingbatt

#304183 11-Apr-2023 16:02
After I was at Tesla Auckland today, I popped along the road to John Andrew Ford to see if the Mustang Mach-E had arrived yet. It had indeed! There was one in their showroom and 2 with the wrapping still on in their yard (delivered today).

 

The 3 there were all the base single motor model ($79990). None were registered, so no demo cars at the moment. Apparently they are waiting on LTNZ for certification paperwork to be completed before they can be registered.

 

The LR ($110000) and GT ($124000) are “on their way” (June/July). When I asked about orders, the salesman said the SR had outsold the LR and GT by about 10 to 1. So a similar ratio to the likes of the EV6.

 

I at least got to have a decent look around the one in the showroom. First impressions were a good fit and finish, doors shutting with a decent ‘thunk’. I was disappointed to see manual seat adjustments with no lumbar support. The hatchback was open so I can’t remember if it’s powered or not. Cargo space seemed reasonable, and at least it comes with a cargo cover. Small underfloor space, with a goo kit and inflator (no spare wheel of course). The frunk was a generous size, bigger than the Model 3 and probably on a par with the Model Y. The release for the frunk is in front of the passenger side door, below the glovebox. Obviously a carry over from the LHD version, but a dumb detail from a convenience perspective.

 

Rear seat headroom was a little disappointing for an adult, certainly not as much space as the Model Y or Ioniq5.

 

What stands out is the massive centre display in the front. It’s in portrait mode and really dominates the centre of the dash. There is a smaller display in front of the driver. Viewed through the steering wheel arc, it will be interesting to see if any of it is obscured like the EV6/Ioniq5 display suffers from. Unfortunately the car wasn’t powered up, so I couldn’t assess just how good or otherwise the displays really are.

 

Other things I noted, the alloys on the base trim are pretty naff. The blue, is the only decent colour in the base trim (imo). The others being black, white and grey. If you want red, you have to pay the extra $30K (and forego the rebate) and step up to the LR. Never mind the signature orange, which is only available on the GT.

 

I intend to test drive one when it becomes available. I come from a family of Ford drivers, so I want it to be really good. Time will tell.

 

I have studiously avoided the debate about the naming of this vehicle as it has been vigorously discussed in other threads. Suffice to say, I just call it a “Mach-E”.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

mkissin
  #3061570 11-Apr-2023 16:47
I'm surprised that sales ratio isn't even further out, considering the LR version is going to cost you nearly $40k by the time you miss the rebate. That's a huge step up!

