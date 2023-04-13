I ordered a replacement sway bar for the front end of my Spyder RT Ltd.

It is a German made item with CNC machined links which replace the original (plastic) links. The bar itself is many times stiffer than the standard and it all comes with German TUV approval papers.

If you have a Spyder and are wondering if changing the sway bar (a commonly discussed upgrade being somewhat cheaper than changing shocks and springs) I can highly recommend this particular bar. I sourced it from a supplier in Europe (happy to provide details via PM).

There are a few US sourced bars which are popular but they are not as stiff as this one.

The bike steers far more accurately now - almost like it is on rails. The front also feels stiffer overall even though the shocks and springs are standard. It is much nicer to ride.

Next phase will be custom springs and shocks made by Wilburs in Germany but that is a bit more expensive!