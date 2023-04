Where are you getting comprehensive insurance for $325?

Normally I would say $5k-$8k is about the threshold for comprehensive insurance if you have the savings to replace your car but when you are getting comprehensive for that little you'd be mad not to pay for comprehensive.

One thing many people don't often think about is if you are involved in a not at fault accident. If you only have 3rd party then you have to chase the other person's insurance company yourself. If you have comprehensive then you just initiate a not at fault claim with your own insurance company and leave them to deal with the other party/s.