Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Universal EV charger available in NZ?
OldGeek

696 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#304362 28-Apr-2023 08:43
Send private message quote this post

I am new to EV ownership so if this is covered in an existing thread I would appreciate a link.

 

Researching wall-mounted EV chargers for the home it seems that chargers are targeted as vehicle-specific - ie will it charge a particular EV.  I am looking for a charger as a house device that will charge every EV (or the widest range possible).  This would require it to be able to handle both Type 1 (DC?) and Type 2 (AC) EVs.  Charge ratings are a secondary consideration.  Are there any such chargers  available?




-- 

OldGeek.

Create new topic
Scott3
3174 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3068710 28-Apr-2023 09:52
Send private message quote this post

Basically any untethered EVSE.

 

Example:

 

https://smartevchargers.co.nz/shop/wall-mount-ev-chargers/eo-mini-pro-2/3

 

 

 

Basically the same deal is the government recommendation for public charging (BYO cable).

 

 

 

If charging a type 1 car, you use a type 2 to type 1 cable. Example:

 

https://oemaudio.co.nz/ev-power-type-2-type-1-lead-5m-royal-blue

 

 

 

If charging a type 2 car, you use a type 2 to type 2 cable. Example:

 

https://oemaudio.co.nz/Leads-Type-2-to-Type-2-EV-Charging-Cables/ev-power-type-2-type-2-lead-3-phase-22kw-orange

 

 

 

Any EV owner who wants to use untethered public AC charging will already have such a cable . Some brands of EV include that cable (families Hyundai Kona did).

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11604 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3068712 28-Apr-2023 09:58
Send private message quote this post

Also Type 1 and Type 2 are both AC.

 

Another way you can do it is just install a 16a caravan plug - this will get you 3kw which is fine in most cases but also many people do have caravan adapters too. This is cheaper than installing a proper wall unit but the downside is it is not as convenient and also limited at 16a. If you have 3 phase or the ability to get a 32a single phase then a proper wall unit will offer a faster charge.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 