I am new to EV ownership so if this is covered in an existing thread I would appreciate a link.

Researching wall-mounted EV chargers for the home it seems that chargers are targeted as vehicle-specific - ie will it charge a particular EV. I am looking for a charger as a house device that will charge every EV (or the widest range possible). This would require it to be able to handle both Type 1 (DC?) and Type 2 (AC) EVs. Charge ratings are a secondary consideration. Are there any such chargers available?