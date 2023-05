I've just taken delivery of a Mitsubishi PHEV 2018 (import through a dealer) but was surprised to see that there are no steering wheel buttons for placing/ending a call, or activating voice control of Android Auto. I'm assuming that I'm looking at a battery-operated Bluetooth gadget that somehow attaches to the steering wheel. Does anyone have experience or recommendations?

The cars are refitted with a Pioneer head unit when they are imported (SPH-DA160DAB).