Courier a suitcase of stuff to Dunedin from Auckland - what is best?
#304488 8-May-2023 12:48
Hi all,

 

Need to send some bits and bobs to daughter studying in Dunedin - what would be the best method to send a suitcase? No rush - would not matter if it takes a few days.

 

Any suggestions?

 

Thanks!

  #3073781 8-May-2023 12:53
Got a pack and send office near you?

 

https://www.packsend.co.nz/

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3073783 8-May-2023 12:57
hsvhel:

 

Got a pack and send office near you?

 

https://www.packsend.co.nz/

 

 

 

 

There is!

 

Have requested a quote online - seems like an actual human needs to work it out and reply.

 

Have you used them before?

 

Thanks

 

 

  #3073792 8-May-2023 13:27
Yes, not frequently but they have handled some of our stranger freight requirements 

 

They (used to at least) do it on a case by case basis and your requirements

 

 

