Hi all,
Need to send some bits and bobs to daughter studying in Dunedin - what would be the best method to send a suitcase? No rush - would not matter if it takes a few days.
Any suggestions?
Thanks!
Got a pack and send office near you?
hsvhel:
Got a pack and send office near you?
There is!
Have requested a quote online - seems like an actual human needs to work it out and reply.
Have you used them before?
Thanks
Yes, not frequently but they have handled some of our stranger freight requirements
They (used to at least) do it on a case by case basis and your requirements