blackjack17

Thinking about upgrading my car.

Currently have a 2006 Subaru legacy. Had it since 2014. It now has 220,000 kms on the clock has amazing features like a 6 disk cd player and mini disk but is starting to get a bit aged. The Subaru has terrible city milage but pretty good open road milage.

My wife has a 2023 mazda cx5 work car that we can use for personal use just have to pay for petrol for annual leave (it has absolutely crap milage). As I run to work my car only gets used for the supermarket runs, kids sports runs, and weekend missions to trail ends/mountain bike trails and importantly school holiday road trips. My milage isn't high and i can use a tank or two a school term with an extra one in the school holidays. However in the holidays can knock out over 1000+kms.

I like station wagons, can fit a heap in the back for road trips. Easy to lift bikes on to the roof racks.

My usage doesn't really feel like it would suit an ev (nor does my budget). I love the idea of a Subaru outback and love the awd of the legacy (but realistically I don't go to Ruapehu enough to justify it) and second hand outback prices are nuts. I got my legacy in 2014 for $6000.

To replace the current car I would be looking at something newer than 2012, less than 100,000km on the clock and under $15,000

The 2012 Volkswagen Passat 1.4T seems a good fit for my usage but have always been hesitant about european cars and turbos. There is a 2013 Volvo xc90 but once again european and its an SUV.

Are station wagons dying out and are second hand cars crazy expensive at the moment?

Mazda atenza? Toyota Corolla Hybrid?, wish?