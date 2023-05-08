Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Station wagons upgrade or stay with the old one
blackjack17

1586 posts

Uber Geek


#304491 8-May-2023 18:37
Send private message quote this post

Thinking about upgrading my car.

 

Currently have a 2006 Subaru legacy.  Had it since 2014.  It now has 220,000 kms on the clock has amazing features like a 6 disk cd player and mini disk but is starting to get a bit aged.  The Subaru has terrible city milage but pretty good open road milage.   

 

My wife has a 2023 mazda cx5 work car that we can use for personal use just have to pay for petrol for annual leave (it has absolutely crap milage).  As I run to work my car only gets used for the supermarket runs, kids sports runs, and weekend missions to trail ends/mountain bike trails and importantly school holiday road trips.  My milage isn't high and i can use a tank or two a school term with an extra one in the school holidays.  However in the holidays can knock out over 1000+kms.

 

I like station wagons, can fit a heap in the back for road trips.  Easy to lift bikes on to the roof racks.

 

My usage doesn't really feel like it would suit an ev (nor does my budget).  I love the idea of a Subaru outback and love the awd of the legacy (but realistically I don't go to Ruapehu enough to justify it) and second hand outback prices are nuts. I got my legacy in 2014 for $6000.

 

To replace the current car I would be looking at something newer than 2012, less than 100,000km on the clock and under $15,000

 

The 2012 Volkswagen Passat 1.4T seems a good fit for my usage but have always been hesitant about european cars and turbos.  There is a 2013 Volvo xc90 but once again european and its an SUV.

 

Are station wagons dying out and are second hand cars crazy expensive at the moment?

 

Mazda atenza? Toyota Corolla Hybrid?, wish?




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Create new topic
billgates
4578 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3073898 8-May-2023 18:45
Send private message quote this post

Recent floodings in Auckland, Coromandel, Napier & Hastings have pushed secondhand car prices up quite a bit as there is months on wait for new cars still due to semi-conductor shortage. 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).

gzt

gzt
14481 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3073906 8-May-2023 18:56
Send private message quote this post

Moving from a performance oriented vehicle like Subaru Legacy to an economy wagon like Wish or Corolla might be a shock. Alpha hybrid is another one in the economy category, with larger body space.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12544 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3074061 8-May-2023 21:14
Send private message quote this post

Proper station wagons are pretty much dead.... SUV's have taken over.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 