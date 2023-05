Aggressive hidden pole jumped out and banged into our 2018 Toyota Highlander.

The pole is refusing to admit fault, so its up to us to replace.

$845 inc/ at Toyota, so thinking (hoping) wreckers, TM..

And 'no', don't have the pieces, went down grate.

Any useful insight welcome !

2018 NZ New Toyota Highlander Limited - 3rd Generation XU50 Post Face Lift

LHS Tail Gate (inner) Rear Light Assembly Complex