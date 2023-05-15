Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Z APNR slow processing

#304555 15-May-2023 08:06
Today I pull into Z Silverdale to fill up, and get asked to go into the store - thinking this is odd as I just use my card to pay etc at the pump....  they  inform me they are unable to fill my car due to a drive off.

 

Was puzzled as hell, asked when - last November at Z Manly, a station that I rarely use. The staff then says "two woman were driving it". This puzzled me even more as I'm thinking of my wife, and she does not drive this car as she hates it. 

 

The staff then say I should've received a letter informing me of this - except the car is still in someone elses name and I only recently got the address updated, so never got the letter. I query as to why such a long delay in action, as Im at that station every week and never been notified. "The system is extremely backlogged" was the response - so is taking 6 months for their APNR system to process drive offs - wow.... thats a lot theyre dealing with.

 

I go back to the two woman - is there a pic ? They use my phone and take a pic from their screen...... oh crap. I did loan the car to a friend for a few days... and bingo, clear as day there they are filling the car at Manly :D So all sorted now.

 

With the system being so back logged, its either pointing to a LOT of Kiwis being dishonest or forgetful, OR the Z APNR system is running on a 486 with 8MB and a 120MB IDE drive....  :)

 

I dont know which Im hoping it is TBH...

 

 




  #3076232 15-May-2023 08:25
Heh! I remember when a 486 with 8Mb and IDE was O for Awesome!

 

I have a Z business card so always use that to pay at pump. The card also works at Challenge and Caltex but I never use those stations as they don't have pay at pump. The fast lane ANPR system and Sharetank for some reason have never been integrated into the Z business card though, which is mildly annoying.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3076235 15-May-2023 08:42
That is rather concerning and suggests that the amount of drive off crime has increased considerably. Given the ANPR cameras, I'm not sure why this isn't largely automated. Perhaps some human validates that the plate matches what the ANPR camera detected but that should only take a few seconds.

 

johno1234: The fast lane ANPR system and Sharetank for some reason have never been integrated into the Z business card though, which is mildly annoying.

 

That isn't correct. They just required the PIN to be switched off on the card in order to enable it. This is rather risky as it doesn't switch it off just for Fast Lane and Sharetank, it would also have no PIN even when you lost your card, for example. There is a trial underway with some pilot busineses to do a proper integration of this but I don't recall the exact timelines.

