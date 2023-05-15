Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Bang for buck 6.5 car speakers in mid 2023?
Jaxson

#304565 15-May-2023 13:54
Hi,

Looking at upgrading my car audio and they're currently 6.75" speakers that would suit a 6.5" aftermarket upgrade size.

 

Standard in back, but component splits in front up to tweeters.



Before just jumping to standard Sony at supercheap etc, I thought I'd ask if anyone has purchased any of these recently (last couple of years or so) and see if there were any recommendations.

 

 

 

Coming from factory paper cones anything will be better but occasionally there's a clear standout value for money product choice.


 

Powered off a head unit (which I'll also be upgrading) so nothing requiring an amp is required, just solid that sounds good upgrade objective here.

 

 

 

Any thoughts/feelings?

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3076391 15-May-2023 14:11
these

 

https://drivingsound.co.nz/product/infinity-ref6532ix-reference-6-5inch-2-way-speakers/

 

 




