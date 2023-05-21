Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Recommendations for stick shift driving lessons in Auckland, preferably westgate / central.
Nikras

88 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#304622 21-May-2023 20:27
Hi all, 

 

 

 

I'm a seasoned driver with 9+ years of driving experience on a full driver's license. While I actually learned to drive a manual to start off with, I've driven an auto for 99% of my time on the roads.

 

It's been so long that when I went to test drive a manual car, I kept stalling. I just got out of the car after 5 minutes and gave up. I felt extremely embarrassed. But I really want to learn to drive a stick shift again. 

 

 

 

I'm looking for the best ways to get a refresher, whether to just rent a car and practice or actually hire a tutor.

 

Will be good to get some recommendations as to any good teachers you would recommend in Auckland or preferably around Westgate.

dpf81nz
24 posts

Geek


  #3078370 21-May-2023 20:37
Given nearly all cars are auto these days, do you need to? unless you are specifically looking at buying a manual?  I learned to drive manual 25 years ago, never owned a manual car in that time.  I think i've needed to drive one twice and after a few mins of figuring the clutch out on the particular car i got the hang of it

 
 
 
 

Nikras

88 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3078375 21-May-2023 20:40
dpf81nz:

 

Given nearly all cars are auto these days, do you need to? unless you are specifically looking at buying a manual?

 

 

 

 

Yeap! Looking at buying a car I really want that comes only in a manual :) 

cddt
367 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3078377 21-May-2023 20:43
Probably easier if you have a friend with a manual car who would let you get the hang of it again. 



Technofreak
5876 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3078378 21-May-2023 20:46
Do you have any friends with a manual?

If you've driven one in the past it shouldn't take much time re learning to start moving by going to a parking lot at a quiet time and having a go. If you lived close by I'd happily help.

Edit: I see I was beaten to it with my suggestion.




cddt
367 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3078379 21-May-2023 20:49
But it is a useful skill to have, you never know when you'll need to jump in a furniture truck or something (speaking from experience)... 

Nikras

88 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3078380 21-May-2023 20:54
Technofreak: Do you have any friends with a manual?

If you've driven one in the past it shouldn't take much time re-learning to start moving by going to a parking lot at a quiet time and having a go. If you lived close by I'd happily help.

Edit: I see I was beaten to it with my suggestion.

 

 

 

Unfortunately, the only friend I know who drives a manual lives in Dunedin haha. 

 

Otherwise, everyone else drives an auto. 

 

Thanks for the offer though! I live out northwest and I would prefer not to put wear on someone else's clutch unless It's rented or a driver ed's car. 

Nikras

88 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3078381 21-May-2023 20:57
cddt:

 

But it is a useful skill to have, you never know when you'll need to jump in a furniture truck or something (speaking from experience)... 

 

 

 

 

Absolutely! If anything, the last time I drove a manual was a van when I was visiting Thailand. Literally rented one and just drove around ourselves. 



tweake
587 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3078406 21-May-2023 21:37
most of stick driving is just practising. just doing it until its instinct. even better if you can use a lot of different vehicles. that forces you do it correctly rather than just do the same old motion over and over, as each one is a bit different and you have to adjust to each one.

 

 

