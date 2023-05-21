Hi all,

I'm a seasoned driver with 9+ years of driving experience on a full driver's license. While I actually learned to drive a manual to start off with, I've driven an auto for 99% of my time on the roads.

It's been so long that when I went to test drive a manual car, I kept stalling. I just got out of the car after 5 minutes and gave up. I felt extremely embarrassed. But I really want to learn to drive a stick shift again.

I'm looking for the best ways to get a refresher, whether to just rent a car and practice or actually hire a tutor.

Will be good to get some recommendations as to any good teachers you would recommend in Auckland or preferably around Westgate.