nzpilot1181

I don't see why you would have any issues. Should tow comparably to similar Soft SUV's (need to be careful not to overload the rear axle etc).



1100kg is quite a bit under the 1500kg tow rating.



Note that the out lander PHEV has a reputation for not being super economical in hybrid mode (around the same as petrol version of the car on the open road), and caravans add a heap of drag, so (as per most other competing SUV's, it will drink a lot of fuel towing).



Probably best to use charge / sustain modes to keep a fairly high state of charge on towing trips that exceed your electric range (use the electric bit at the end of the trip). This is to ensure an ample buffer of power in the battery for the likes of hill climbs, where the car will tortus mode if you do a large hill climb (Every hybrid has a similar mode, when the battery runs completely flat, output will be reduced from Engine + Battery, to engine alone (something like 90kW) in this case, untill the car gets a chance to recharge the battery).









mjb: My gut feeling is that it will tow it ok, but you'll be over the rated tow capacity which is only 750kg, both braked and unbraked. You'd want to tow in Charge mode, so that the petrol engine will provide the bulk of the electric power instead of the small battery. Fuel consumption will be meh. edit: gut feeling comes from owning one.

Note the NZ 750Kg rating was for the older 2.0L engine Outlander PHEV. (and oddly was specific to NZ, with other markets getting 1500kg)





Old shape 2.4L gets 1500kg.

https://www.mmnz.co.nz/spec/full/cp9xls45

And the latest shape gets 1600kg.

https://www.mmnz.co.nz/spec/full/dt9ls45