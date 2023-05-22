nzpilot1181

Hi All,
Will be in need for a new vehicle soon. Have been eyeing up the Outlander PHEV 2.4litre likely a 2019 or newer model. My question is, are these suitable to tow a caravan of about 1100kg? Any thoughts tips etc would be greatly received.
J
My gut feeling is that it will tow it ok, but you'll be over the rated tow capacity which is only 750kg, both braked and unbraked. You'd want to tow in Charge mode, so that the petrol engine will provide the bulk of the electric power instead of the small battery.
Fuel consumption will be meh.
edit: gut feeling comes from owning one.
contentsofsignaturemaysettleduringshipping
New model has a rated towing capacity of 750/1600kg (unbraked/braked).
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
I own a 2022 PHEV Outlander. While I can't comment about 1100Kg, I do tow a Jetski.. which I guess is about 600Kg.. and barely notice it is there..
From a mass perspective the Outlander is now is about 2,000kg (not much lighter than the full size Pajero!). So you should be OK, and it's AWD twin motor which must help distribute motor braking.
Does the caravan have good trailer brakes? IIRC correctly the Outlander is running 215 tyres. Absent decent trailer brakes, that's not a lot of rubber to be stopping 1,100kg with. Compare that with the 265s on its big brother the Pajero which is only a few hundred kgs heavier.
In summary, if you have decent trailer brakes and watch how much stuff you cram into the caravan, I think you'll be fine.
Mike
I don't see why you would have any issues. Should tow comparably to similar Soft SUV's (need to be careful not to overload the rear axle etc).
1100kg is quite a bit under the 1500kg tow rating.
Note that the out lander PHEV has a reputation for not being super economical in hybrid mode (around the same as petrol version of the car on the open road), and caravans add a heap of drag, so (as per most other competing SUV's, it will drink a lot of fuel towing).
Probably best to use charge / sustain modes to keep a fairly high state of charge on towing trips that exceed your electric range (use the electric bit at the end of the trip). This is to ensure an ample buffer of power in the battery for the likes of hill climbs, where the car will tortus mode if you do a large hill climb (Every hybrid has a similar mode, when the battery runs completely flat, output will be reduced from Engine + Battery, to engine alone (something like 90kW) in this case, untill the car gets a chance to recharge the battery).
mjb:
My gut feeling is that it will tow it ok, but you'll be over the rated tow capacity which is only 750kg, both braked and unbraked. You'd want to tow in Charge mode, so that the petrol engine will provide the bulk of the electric power instead of the small battery.
Fuel consumption will be meh.
edit: gut feeling comes from owning one.
Note the NZ 750Kg rating was for the older 2.0L engine Outlander PHEV. (and oddly was specific to NZ, with other markets getting 1500kg)
Old shape 2.4L gets 1500kg.
https://www.mmnz.co.nz/spec/full/cp9xls45
And the latest shape gets 1600kg.
https://www.mmnz.co.nz/spec/full/dt9ls45
MikeAqua:
From a mass perspective the Outlander is now is about 2,000kg (not much lighter than the full size Pajero!). So you should be OK, and it's AWD twin motor which must help distribute motor braking.
Does the caravan have good trailer brakes? IIRC correctly the Outlander is running 215 tyres. Absent decent trailer brakes, that's not a lot of rubber to be stopping 1,100kg with. Compare that with the 265s on its big brother the Pajero which is only a few hundred kgs heavier.
In summary, if you have decent trailer brakes and watch how much stuff you cram into the caravan, I think you'll be fine.
Pajero is rated for 3000kg braked towing, so scaled for that, the Outlander has plenty of rubber. (I think only the Base LS version gets 215 anyway, the XLS version of the 2.4L previous generation that I linked to above gets 225 / 55R18)
But really tire width isn't that much of a big deal for street cars (providing the tires are appropriately rated for the load). As an example the staria load (up to 3,110kg rated GVM, and a 2500kg tow rating) is fitted with 215 / 65 R17.
I don't think any brands in NZ rate cars for unbraked towing of more than 750kg, so while not legally mandatory, breaks would be highly recommended for OP. (Most caravans in that weight range are UK sourced, and come fitted with breaks, so it is likely it already has).
Scott3:
I don't see why you would have any issues. Should tow comparably to similar Soft SUV's (need to be careful not to overload the rear axle etc).
1100kg is quite a bit under the 1500kg tow rating.
by the time you add all the other stuff you tend to take, you will hit 1500kg easy enough.
i highly doubt the limit is a safety limit, manufactures are known to put low tow capacity to reduce wear/damage. there is probably a weak point somewhere.