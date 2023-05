I get occassional TI system messages on the MMC in my Pajero. TI = traffic information according to the manual. What other manufacturers call TA or TIM.

The volume is very low but it sounds like persons talking on two-way radio. I'll see if I can increase the volume.

While this isn't problem, it has me curious. I don't think we have a TA systems in NZ. So I'm wondering what the system is picking up? Some sort of interference?