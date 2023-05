Hi all,

I was going to replace the head unit in my wifes CX-5 (2012 Jap import) and came across this locking nut.

Been scouring on the line to see if I can find something that would remove it. It's about 10-11mm. Has anyone seen anything like this and/or know where I can find a socket for it?

Broke about 4 of my small drill bits trying to drill into it so I guess it's doing it's job 😰. Will one of those universal sockets do the trick? Thanks in advance for any leads.