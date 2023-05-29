Hi,
Kicking off a new thread for Outlander specific stereo conversions, after the success of the Mazda MPV thread a while back.
Anyone had any experience replacing the Outlander stereo, ideally on a PHEV version if that's any different?
They appear to have two flavours, a standard and a Rockford Fosgate version which looks to use Canbus more, so is a bit different.
Inbuilt reversing camera, I've read this is also 6V (like the Mazda MPV cameras). Anyone had any issues getting this to work?
Thanks!