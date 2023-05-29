Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Replacing Outlander stereo
#304695 29-May-2023 11:37
Hi,

 


Kicking off a new thread for Outlander specific stereo conversions, after the success of the Mazda MPV thread a while back.

Anyone had any experience replacing the Outlander stereo, ideally on a PHEV version if that's any different?

They appear to have two flavours, a standard and a Rockford Fosgate version which looks to use Canbus more, so is a bit different.

Inbuilt reversing camera, I've read this is also 6V (like the Mazda MPV cameras).  Anyone had any issues getting this to work?


Thanks!

  #3080732 29-May-2023 11:43
What year Outlander are you planning on doing this on? Watching this thread with interest

 
 
 
 

  #3080782 29-May-2023 12:52
BlargHonk:

 

What year Outlander are you planning on doing this on? Watching this thread with interest

 



Sorry I should have included that.

Personally I'm interested in a 2014 PHEV

However I think that particular model was the same from 2013 - 2018 or so, with the two variances being the standard stereo vs the fancier Rockford Fosgate option with more Canbus involvement (I think) and a power amplifier/sub woofer built in etc.

