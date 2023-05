Hi guys, I've managed to put a ding into the plastic bumper of my Mazda CX-5. You can't really tell from the photo, but the red light has also been pivoted (it still works fine).

Does anyone know if this would be easy to fix? I feel like the plastic can just be pushed out to it's original shape...

Also, with the light out of alignment, is it likely to fail a WOF?

Thanks.