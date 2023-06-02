https://www.stuff.co.nz/motoring/132218344/fully-electric-bmw-i4-joins-nz-police-fleet-as-part-of-17m-trial

“This vehicle, the BMW i4, was selected for the trial because of its suitability most closely matching the police’s operational requirements. [This trial] is not to trial the BMW per say, it is to trial electric vehicles and see how they work in our operational setting,” said Coster.

The BMW i4 eDrive40 to be used by the police starts at $109,990. It uses a single electric motor on the rear axle to generate 250kW/430Nm, hitting 100kph in 5.7 seconds. Its 80.7kWh battery helps ensure a WLTP-rated range of 590km.

The Enyaq and i4 are unlikely to be the only vehicles considered for the role. Last December it was confirmed that the police were adding 34 fully electric Hyundai Ioniq 5s and Konas for ‘non-operational work’ at 15 centres around the country.