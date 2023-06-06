Hi

I'm not after a lawyer or legal advice, more the what is lay persons reasonable approach to a complex issue. I am avoiding going in to details as this issue is ongoing and who knows what websites mechanics read! We've been taking our cars to this mechanics for years now and we've always trusted and had good service from them so I am confident they are not attempting to pull a fast one.

I've got a car with the mechanic to fix an issue that came up. It was uncertain exactly what the cause was but it was likely to be one of two areas that are linked. Both areas have a price to work on with area 1 being much cheaper and easier to access than area 2. Area 1 was investigated and shown to have part failure which was replaced however this didn't solve the problem but demonstrated that area 2 was potentially also an issue. Area 2 was opened up and an issue found and fixed and the car reassembled.

Upon testing the car, it was found that the problem that put the car in the mechanics in the first place was still present and a quick investigation turned out that the new part in Area 1 had failed when it was tested (prior to opening up area 2) as area 2s issue is directly linked and was undiagnosed at that time. It was only after replacing area 1 did the mechanic then look at area 2 for issues. Had we focused on fixing the more expensive area 2 intially, then area 1 would still have been an issue and required replacing but no further damage would have occured during testing - hindsight is a wonderful thing but the cost difference between areas 1 and 2 are substantial on this car and from all evidence you could go either way to start with.

The result of all this is that the new part installed in area 1 requires replacing. The mechanic has offered to pay half the cost of this work and states that due to the failure of area 2 being unknown at the point of area 1s repair this is reasonable. I have never had this before in a car, but then this issue has never happened either and I can see the problems it brings... In light of this (lack of detail at this stage in the post) content, does it seem reasonable to split the costs of a replacement to area1 50/50. I'm inclined to agree rather than push it all on the mechanic as whilst area 2 was a possibility we wanted to explore the cheaper option first.

What are peoples thoughts on this?