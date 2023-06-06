Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Whats the reasonable approach: Car Mechanic new part fiited and broken while finding other faults
Benoire

2583 posts

Uber Geek


#305813 6-Jun-2023 08:51
Hi

 

I'm not after a lawyer or legal advice, more the what is lay persons reasonable approach to a complex issue.  I am avoiding going in to details as this issue is ongoing and who knows what websites mechanics read!  We've been taking our cars to this mechanics for years now and we've always trusted and had good service from them so I am confident they are not attempting to pull a fast one.

 

I've got a car with the mechanic to fix an issue that came up.  It was uncertain exactly what the cause was but it was likely to be one of two areas that are linked.  Both areas have a price to work on with area 1 being much cheaper and easier to access than area 2.  Area 1 was investigated and shown to have part failure which was replaced however this didn't solve the problem but demonstrated that area 2 was potentially also an issue.  Area 2 was opened up and an issue found and fixed and the car reassembled.

 

Upon testing the car, it was found that the problem that put the car in the mechanics in the first place was still present and a quick investigation turned out that the new part in Area 1 had failed when it was tested (prior to opening up area 2) as area 2s issue is directly linked and was undiagnosed at that time.  It was only after replacing area 1 did the mechanic then look at area 2 for issues.  Had we focused on fixing the more expensive area 2 intially, then area 1 would still have been an issue and required replacing but no further damage would have occured during testing - hindsight is a wonderful thing but the cost difference between areas 1 and 2 are substantial on this car and from all evidence you could go either way to start with.

 

The result of all this is that the new part installed in area 1 requires replacing.  The mechanic has offered to pay half the cost of this work  and states that due to the failure of area 2 being unknown at the point of area 1s repair this is reasonable.  I have never had this before in a car, but then this issue has never happened either and I can see the problems it brings... In light of this (lack of detail at this stage in the post) content, does it seem reasonable to split the costs of a replacement to area1 50/50.  I'm inclined to agree rather than push it all on the mechanic as whilst area 2 was a possibility we wanted to explore the cheaper option first.

 

What are peoples thoughts on this?

 

 

 

 

trig42
5519 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3085323 6-Jun-2023 09:20
It sounds reasonable to me. 

 

From what you are saying, mechanic replaced part 1. Did not fix issue because the issue was with Part 2.

 

The Part 2 Issue is possible what caused Part 1 to fail, and replacing Part 1 without doing Part 2 caused the new Part 1 to fail again.

 

If this was not reasonably forseeable (and if it was not known that a faulty part 2 would cause part 1 to fail), then I think your mechanic is being reasonable. If the mechanic should have known that one of the reasons Part 1 could fail is Part 2 being faulty, then one might say that they should have known that only replacing part 1 was likely to cause it to fail again.

 
 
 
 

Bung
5085 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3085324 6-Jun-2023 09:22
I'd start with "due to the failure of area 2 being unknown at the point of area 1s repair ". Sometimes you'll find that a common fault is well known by everyone except the local dealer because it's never happened to them before. To nobody's surprise there may be a manufacturer's service note or the owner forums for that brand are full of examples. Should they have known that 2 should have been the starting point?

If they advised going with 1&2 but you wanted to try 1 by itself then it's probably not unreasonable to pay for the repeat repair. Dentists will happily charge for trying to save a tooth and then charge again for the crown.

Benoire

2583 posts

Uber Geek


  #3085325 6-Jun-2023 09:24
Thanks Trig, the issue was that both areas 1 and 2 are highly linked and the car cannot operate without either of them working.  Area 1s part had failed when removed from the car and inspected but there was no way of telling, without removing area 2, that the part had failed of its own accord OR from a failure in area 2.  It is likely now, looking back that area 1s part failed due to a failure in area 2 and whilst this was always a possibility, it just wasn't possible to be sure wtihout removing area 2 at the same time for inspection with the associated costs.



Benoire

2583 posts

Uber Geek


  #3085329 6-Jun-2023 09:29
Bung: I'd start with "due to the failure of area 2 being unknown at the point of area 1s repair ". Sometimes you'll find that a common fault is well known by everyone except the local dealer because it's never happened to them before. To nobody's surprise there may be a manufacturer's service note or the owner forums for that brand are full of examples. Should they have known that 2 should have been the starting point?

If they advised going with 1&2 but you wanted to try 1 by itself then it's probably not unreasonable to pay for the repeat repair. Dentists will happily charge for trying to save a tooth and then charge again for the crown.

 

All the information we could find on the topic suggested that either area could be the cause because of how they are linked but unless you pull them both out at the same time (and at the cost of doing so) we agreed to start with the cheaper option which was area 1.  The part from Area 1 was damaged and unusable and did require replacing.  It was the testing of this replacement part that a) demonstrated there was still an issue and likely to be in area 2 and b) caused damage to this new part due to the area 2 damage which was undiagnosed at this time.

 

The mechanic didn't suggest to undertake a repair on both areas straight away and talking to their dealer friends this didn't appear to a common problem with parts of the car, just something out of the ordinary.

allio
834 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3085338 6-Jun-2023 09:50
It's bad luck for you but I don't think your mechanic is really at fault in any way here.

 

As a general concept there's often a dillemma between trying the cheap fix first, at $10, going for the more expensive fix at the outset, at $25, or potentially having to do one after the other for $35. It's only with hindsight that you know what the best option is. The $35 option is never the plan, just the downside risk attached to the cheap fix. At the outset the cheap fix is a very reasonable strategy that often works out, in which case you breathe a big sigh of relief that you didn't waste money on the expensive fix.

 

In all of these cases I don't think there's any presumption that the service provider owes you anything, unless there's reason to suspect that they should have known at the outset that the cheap fix didn't have a reasonable prospect of working. The cheap fix not only not working, but actually needing to be repeated in order to successfully fix the underlying problem, is a real worst-case scenario but that couldn't have been predicted.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2278 posts

Uber Geek


  #3085343 6-Jun-2023 09:59
This is a tricky one. The way I look at it, you engaged professional services to undertake work following their advice.

 

Given they suggested two possible routes to address the issue, and the closely-linked nature of those parts, that suggests to me that part 2 causing part 1 to fail was something that could have been reasonably foreseen. You chose an option knowing that it may not rectify the problem and assumed a reasonable and disclosed risk in doing so; the fix may not have worked. They have a duty of care to ensure their actions (or inaction) does not cause you harm. Their failure to notice a related issue while replacing the part or testing it should be on them IMO.

Benoire

2583 posts

Uber Geek


  #3085344 6-Jun-2023 09:59
allio:

 

It's bad luck for you but I don't think your mechanic is really at fault in any way here.

 

As a general concept there's often a dillemma between trying the cheap fix first, at $10, going for the more expensive fix at the outset, at $25, or potentially having to do both for $35 (or in your case, even more as you now have to replace 2x part A instead of 1x). It's only with hindsight that you know what the best option is. At the outset the cheap fix is a very reasonable strategy that often works out, in which case you breathe a big sigh of relief that you didn't waste money on the expensive fix.

 

In all of these cases I don't think there's any presumption that the service provider owes you anything, unless there's reason to suspect that they should have known at the outset that the cheap fix didn't have a reasonable prospect of working.

 

 

Yeah this my conundrum in some ways.  Whilst the issue was not the same as using a cheap imported aftermarket vs. main OEM supplier, its that areas 1 and 2 are linked but seperate and fixing area 1 could have solved the problem, i.e. area 1 was broken so fixing it could have reasonably solved the issue but in hidnsight, area 2 was the likely cause of area 1 failing (although the part for area 1 was on its last legs by the look of the type of failure).  If we had elected to remove both area 1 and 2 and inspect before doing works, we could have incurred a ~$2K bill for labour alone I suspect plus the fix to area 1 if it was only area 1.. Ultimately a large proportion, maybe 3/4s, is in the area 2 work anyway and both needed doing... the question was as a result of this process a second part for area 1 is required as a result of damage caused in testing to see if the area 1 fixed had solved the problem... I will expand on this topic with the right area names etc. just to put you kind folks out of your misery once agreed with the mechanic :-)



Benoire

2583 posts

Uber Geek


  #3085374 6-Jun-2023 11:09
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

This is a tricky one. The way I look at it, you engaged professional services to undertake work following their advice.

 

Given they suggested two possible routes to address the issue, and the closely-linked nature of those parts, that suggests to me that part 2 causing part 1 to fail was something that could have been reasonably foreseen. You chose an option knowing that it may not rectify the problem and assumed a reasonable and disclosed risk in doing so; the fix may not have worked. They have a duty of care to ensure their actions (or inaction) does not cause you harm. Their failure to notice a related issue while replacing the part or testing it should be on them IMO.

 

 

The part in area 1 had already failed prior to the uncovering of the issue in area 2 - its internal seals had broken.   It was its replacement that was broken due to further failures in the other area that where not identified until the change in area 1 showed nothing worked... I.e. had area 2 been ok then the replacement part in area 1 would have worked fine and not suffered the undected damage.

