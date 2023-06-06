I could not find a recent thread on this so I thought I would start another one.

Looking at getting an electric scooter primarily for recreational use, not for commuting. Just something to spin around town and other less congested places for fun. Possibly even for a short tip to the supermarket :-)

Looking at many videos on YT it seems dual suspension is a nice feature to have to reduce some of the bumps etc. that a hard wheel will provide.

Don't care so much about great range, or speed (casual and safe use) but suspension and light would be good since I might be packing it up, taking it to a safe and flat area and tooling around.

Budget aorund $1200 or less if possible.

Looking at AliExpress saw these as one example

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005259230197.html?

Price is good and free shipping. Or am I taking a big risk here?

What about local recommendations?

Thanks