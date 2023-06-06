Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Electric scooter for casual use recommendations
lchiu7

6117 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#305818 6-Jun-2023 11:54
Send private message quote this post

I could not find a recent thread on this so I thought I would start another one.

 

Looking at getting an electric scooter primarily for recreational use, not for commuting. Just something to spin around town and other less congested places for fun. Possibly even for a short tip to the supermarket :-)

 

Looking at many videos on YT it seems dual suspension is a nice feature to have to reduce some of the bumps etc. that a hard wheel will provide.

 

Don't care so much about great range, or speed (casual and safe use) but suspension and light would be good since I might be packing it up, taking it to a safe and flat area and tooling around.

 

Budget aorund $1200 or less if possible.

 

Looking at AliExpress saw these as one example

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005259230197.html?

 

Price is good and free shipping. Or am I taking a big risk here?

 

What about local recommendations?

 

Thanks

 

 

Create new topic
MarkM536
215 posts

Master Geek


  #3085396 6-Jun-2023 12:04
Send private message quote this post

I wouldn't buy from AliExpress.

 

EScooters have all the potential to cause serious injury to you. You don't want something to break while traveling at 30kmh!

 

 

 

For $1200 I'd look for used EScooters or buy a Xao Mi/Ninebot.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
Handsomedan
5571 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3085398 6-Jun-2023 12:16
Send private message quote this post

Something like this would be a good shout. 

 

https://electricrider.co.nz/shop/etrax-09/

 

etrax .09 front

 

 

 

Personally, I ride a Xiaomi M365 Pro, which does me just fine, but I am not even sure if you can still get them. 

 

I paid about $1000 for mine and it's been great for a few years now. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

lchiu7

6117 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3085400 6-Jun-2023 12:22
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

Something like this would be a good shout. 

 

https://electricrider.co.nz/shop/etrax-09/

 

etrax .09 front

 

 

 

Personally, I ride a Xiaomi M365 Pro, which does me just fine, but I am not even sure if you can still get them. 

 

I paid about $1000 for mine and it's been great for a few years now. 

 

 

 

 

OK that looks reasonable. I was also looking at this

 

 

 

https://kiwihoverboard.co.nz/product/segway-ninebot-max/

 

 

 

Is suspension a good thing to have?



Handsomedan
5571 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3085402 6-Jun-2023 12:29
Send private message quote this post

There's also this, which is basically the new version of what i have

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HEAMIX26354/Xiaomi-Electric-Scooter-PRO-2-Black-Portable-Foldi

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Nathan4
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3085403 6-Jun-2023 12:33
Send private message quote this post

I ride a Max around and it's great. The lack of suspension means I slow down for bumps more than I would otherwise but I think the simplicity means less points of failure too.

Mine has been through an awful lot of puddles, Rain and cyclones without any issues.

Handsomedan
5571 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3085405 6-Jun-2023 12:42
Send private message quote this post

lchiu7:

 

OK that looks reasonable. I was also looking at this

 

https://kiwihoverboard.co.nz/product/segway-ninebot-max/

 

Is suspension a good thing to have?

 

 

The one you linked is a slightly beefier version of what i have - it's a similar design with bigger battery, longer range etc and it's also significantly heavier. 

 

Re your question on whether suspension is worth having? Yes and no. I don't have any, but I have pneumatic tyres, so they absorb enough bumps for my needs. 

 

A good scooter with decent suspension would be great, but it is one more thing that can need servicing or can go wrong if not looked after. 

 

It's entirely up to you and your use cases. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

duckDecoy
746 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3085406 6-Jun-2023 12:46
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

Something like this would be a good shout. 

 

https://electricrider.co.nz/shop/etrax-09/

 

etrax .09 front

 

 

 

Personally, I ride a Xiaomi M365 Pro, which does me just fine, but I am not even sure if you can still get them. 

 

I paid about $1000 for mine and it's been great for a few years now. 

 

 

+1

 

My son has the ZERO 8 which is the model down from this and it works really well.  And really importantly - the Auckland retailer has tons of spare parts for this too and can fix them, nothing worse than a minor accident breaking something that effectively bricks the entire scooter.

 

For my weight (85kg) the 8 is a bit too small for the steep hills around us so I would recommend the 9 or higher if hills are a thing.

 

 



jonathan18
6683 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3085407 6-Jun-2023 12:46
Send private message quote this post

Going s/h is good way to let someone else take the hit from paying new prices, plus it’s a good way to test the water - if it’s not for you you’ll not lose much selling it on.

As it happens…! I’ve got a Zero 9 I no longer use (solely because it exacerbates my [table]tennis elbow), and had planned on listing it for sale here on GZ so I can put the money towards its replacement (an e-bike). It looks like it’s the same as Etrax 09 above, and the info on the page confirms this. I’m in PN.

lchiu7

6117 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3085410 6-Jun-2023 12:52
Send private message quote this post

i think what piqued my interest was this video

 

 

 

https://youtu.be/5C3VPhIidM4

 

 

 

Dual suspension for US$500

Handsomedan
5571 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3085456 6-Jun-2023 13:10
Send private message quote this post

lchiu7:

 

i think what piqued my interest was this video

 

 

 

https://youtu.be/5C3VPhIidM4

 

 

 

Dual suspension for US$500

 

 

As has been said - I wouldn't be getting one off Ali Express - there's enough options locally to get something that will suit your needs with warranty, CGA coverage and less likely to explode or combust

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

lchiu7

6117 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3085474 6-Jun-2023 13:58
Send private message quote this post

jonathan18: Going s/h is good way to let someone else take the hit from paying new prices, plus it’s a good way to test the water - if it’s not for you you’ll not lose much selling it on.

As it happens…! I’ve got a Zero 9 I no longer use (solely because it exacerbates my [table]tennis elbow), and had planned on listing it for sale here on GZ so I can put the money towards its replacement (an e-bike). It looks like it’s the same as Etrax 09 above, and the info on the page confirms this. I’m in PN.

 

Just out of curiosity, how much would you want for the Z9? What is its condition?

lchiu7

6117 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3085475 6-Jun-2023 14:00
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

lchiu7:

 

OK that looks reasonable. I was also looking at this

 

https://kiwihoverboard.co.nz/product/segway-ninebot-max/

 

Is suspension a good thing to have?

 

 

The one you linked is a slightly beefier version of what i have - it's a similar design with bigger battery, longer range etc and it's also significantly heavier. 

 

Re your question on whether suspension is worth having? Yes and no. I don't have any, but I have pneumatic tyres, so they absorb enough bumps for my needs. 

 

A good scooter with decent suspension would be great, but it is one more thing that can need servicing or can go wrong if not looked after. 

 

It's entirely up to you and your use cases. 

 

 

Having only ridden the public scooters, mainly Lime and Flamingo, it's hard for me to know about how good suspension would be since I don't think those ones do. But I did ride Lime in Lower Hutt, Paris and Berlin :-)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 