anyone know much on EFB batteries?

these are more commonly used for start stop systems, but it appears my work ute has one. it used with the variable alternator system.

how do we charge these in the garage? what happens if we replace it with a normal battery? or replace it with a calcium battery (which is what most garages seam to be doing) ?

its also annoying that there is so many different battery types and a lot are not labeled as to what they are.