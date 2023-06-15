Hi, my beloved 20 yr old Toyota Fielder was sadly just written off so I am in the market with not an awful lot of money.

I probably have about 12K to spend and was thinking about a hybrid. There are so many choices..

As I am used to Toyotas I was thinking about a hybrid Fielder or an Aqua. I don't mind the smaller size of the Aqua and Fielders seem beyond my finances...

So an Aqua or something else outside of the Toyota family?

If an Aqua then what year and how many Kms should I be looking for? I was thinking under 100kms?

Should it be a push start model?

Also how do you check the battery?

What checks should I get beforehand?

Any recommended dealers?

Anyone imported their own for a better value?

I have all the questions!