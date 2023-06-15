Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Which hybrid to buy? Hit me with your experience!
Leefor

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#305945 15-Jun-2023 17:55
Send private message quote this post

Hi, my beloved 20 yr old Toyota Fielder was sadly just written off so I am in the market with not an awful lot of money.

 

I probably have about 12K to spend and was thinking about a hybrid. There are so many choices..

 

 

 

As I am used to Toyotas I was thinking about a hybrid Fielder or an Aqua. I don't mind the smaller size of the Aqua and Fielders seem beyond my finances...

 

 So an Aqua or something else outside of the Toyota family?

 

 

 

If an Aqua then what year and how many Kms should I be looking for? I was thinking under 100kms? 

 

Should it be a push start model?

 

Also how do you check the battery?

 

What checks should I get beforehand?

 

Any recommended dealers?

 

Anyone imported their own for a better value?

 

 

 

I have all the questions!

 

 

Create new topic

gzt

gzt
14583 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3090415 15-Jun-2023 18:37
Send private message quote this post

I've owned only Toyota hybrids. I think you'd get a Fielder or Alpha at that price and kms. They do handle differently than you might be used to.

How many kms do you dirve per year?

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
jonathan18
6706 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3090420 15-Jun-2023 18:51
Send private message quote this post

 

I probably have about 12K to spend...

 

Anyone imported their own for a better value?

 

 

I suggest the former should rule out the latter as a sensible choice; while you could well save money at the front end (and possibly not that much at this price point?), you're also taking on all the risk if something goes wrong. 

Eva888
1629 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3090424 15-Jun-2023 19:42
Send private message quote this post

In similar circumstance I asked AA how to choose a car when replacing an old Toyota SW. I was advised to get the latest model I could afford and not worry so much about the mileage. He suggested an Aqua which is what we bought. Very happy with it economy wise. Costs about half in gas as what we spent on the wagon...but really miss the wagon. Going to Bunnings have to think twice about picking up something long or awkward so a lot depends on your use case.

Great shopping basket. It feels light and a bit tinny on the motorway, don’t like to think of a collision at 100kmh therefore I take the more solid Lexus on out of town trips. Star safety ratings vary according to the particular model.

We’ve had the Aqua for a couple years now and it’s worth about $3k more than what we paid for it then from a dealer. Aquas have gone up a lot and seem to cost more in Wellington.



Jase2985
12196 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090425 15-Jun-2023 20:14
Send private message quote this post

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=303991

 

previous thread

Leefor

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3090487 15-Jun-2023 21:51
Send private message quote this post

gzt: I've owned only Toyota hybrids. I think you'd get a Fielder or Alpha at that price and kms. They do handle differently than you might be used to.

How many kms do you dirve per year?

 

 

 

Over the 11 years I owned my Fielder I drove 147,000 kms  so about 13,000K a year. I drive all kinds of vans and cars in my work world and own a big old Nissan caravan so I'm not too fussed on how things drive, I just need reliable and cheap to fix!

Leefor

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3090491 15-Jun-2023 21:58
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=303991

 

previous thread

 

Thanks, I did read that thread but it didn't give me much info on Fielder or Aqua hybrids in my price range. Interesting about the batteries lasting that long though!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 