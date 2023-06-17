Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Play 'n crash
Awrrr
#305970 17-Jun-2023 18:05
Just saw an item on TV about new car dash design being inspired by gaming. I think these digital display gimmicks are a terrible idea. OK for just providing information that can be taken in at a glance, but a disaster waiting to happen when also used for input controls. With physical controls like switches and knobs, you can easily make radio and heater and other adjustments by feel without taking your eyes off the road. At least that was how I did it. Steering wheel controls aren't a problem but anything requiring touch screen input is just asking for trouble. It is one of the dumbest ideas I have ever seen. In the item I just viewed, a spokeswomen made noises about how everything has been so carefully designed not to be distracting, but digital displays are inherent distracting if you have to look at them to see what you are adjusting. This is a stupid, gimmicky, terrible, unsafe, 'trendy' idea that should never be allowed. If people want a gaming experience, let them sit in the passenger seat.

 

 




  #3091207 17-Jun-2023 18:20
I've been using a digital display (touchscreen) for nearly 4 years now. I haven't ended up in a fiery crash.




Awrrr
  #3091214 17-Jun-2023 18:49
I have been swimming with crocodiles for four years now. They haven't eaten me yet.

 

 




  #3091234 17-Jun-2023 20:02
Touch controls have been in cars for years and are not going away any time soon. The same 'they're a distraction' argument can be made for any control, whether phyisical or touch within reach of the driver.



  #3091235 17-Jun-2023 20:03
Well other than "I feel", do you have any stats that shows there is an increase in accidents from cars having touchscreens?




  #3091236 17-Jun-2023 20:15
Wall of text there....

 

 

 

I do somewhat agree, especially if they UI hasn't been well designed. You shouldn't have to go digging through menus to find things like seat heaters which seems to be the way VAG and others are going. 

 

 

 

A tactile rotary volume knob and temp controls make a lot more sense to me than touch. 

Awrrr
  #3091251 17-Jun-2023 20:50
Here is one. I didn't have to look far to find it. I'm sure there are more.

 

Seriously, I know from personal experience how quickly you can go off the road at speed when your gaze is misdirected for even a few seconds. I honestly think it is a genuine risk. How serious I can't say but it is not nothing.

 

I used to do long drives at night a lot. Often I would adjust the radio or heater while underway. I would do this by touch and it worked fine. I kept my eyes on the road. These days I often ride with a friend who has a GPS/audio system in her car. It is touchscreen all the way and impossible to adjust in any way without close visual scrutiny. Often you have to thread through menus. There is no way to do this safely as driver. 

 

 




  #3091280 17-Jun-2023 21:33
Having a quick look into that example you gave, I can't find any details on how the test was performed. Were these drivers people who had been driving the tested car as their daily for some time or were they just thrown into a new car and told to find X while driving? If it's the latter, were the same tests done on cars with only physical buttons? Touchscreens or physical buttons, in the latter scenario I would become a distracted driver if I was trying to find something in a car I'd never driven before.

I can only speak for the car that I drive (Model 3), but rarely find myself looking for controls in the touchscreen while I'm driving. Like most cars these days, it has a climate control system where you set a temperature and it handles the rest - in the four years I've driven it, I can probably count on one hand the number of times I've had to adjust the climate. When it comes to audio I generally set a podcast or Spotify playlist before I set off and I adjust the volume and track/ad skipping with the control on the steering wheel. Navigation is also something I generally set before I set off.




Awrrr
  #3091284 17-Jun-2023 21:46
Obraik: Having a quick look into that example you gave, I can't find any details on how the test was performed. Were these drivers people who had been driving the tested car as their daily for some time or were they just thrown into a new car and told to find X while driving? If it's the latter, were the same tests done on cars with only physical buttons? Touchscreens or physical buttons, in the latter scenario I would become a distracted driver if I was trying to find something in a car I'd never driven before.

I can only speak for the car that I drive (Model 3), but rarely find myself looking for controls in the touchscreen while I'm driving. Like most cars these days, it has a climate control system where you set a temperature and it handles the rest - in the four years I've driven it, I can probably count on one hand the number of times I've had to adjust the climate. When it comes to audio I generally set a podcast or Spotify playlist before I set off and I adjust the volume and track/ad skipping with the control on the steering wheel. Navigation is also something I generally set before I set off.

 

That is fine for you and your car, but it doesn't say much about the broader issue. Also, I only linked to the first thing that popped up. There were several others and I'm sure any serious search would come up with plenty more. One thing I noticed in that article is that older people take markedly longer to switch their focus. So a touchscreen car that doesn't add too much risk for a younger driver might be unacceptably dangerous for an older one? Does that mean cars have to come with age limits? Or do drivers of different ages get different endorsements on their licenses? Far better in my opinion just to not make cars that create unnecessary added hazards regardless of age. Knobs and switches work fine for everyone. Who needs touch screens in cars?

 

 

 

 




