

Having a quick look into that example you gave, I can't find any details on how the test was performed. Were these drivers people who had been driving the tested car as their daily for some time or were they just thrown into a new car and told to find X while driving? If it's the latter, were the same tests done on cars with only physical buttons? Touchscreens or physical buttons, in the latter scenario I would become a distracted driver if I was trying to find something in a car I'd never driven before.



I can only speak for the car that I drive (Model 3), but rarely find myself looking for controls in the touchscreen while I'm driving. Like most cars these days, it has a climate control system where you set a temperature and it handles the rest - in the four years I've driven it, I can probably count on one hand the number of times I've had to adjust the climate. When it comes to audio I generally set a podcast or Spotify playlist before I set off and I adjust the volume and track/ad skipping with the control on the steering wheel. Navigation is also something I generally set before I set off.



