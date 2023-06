Obraik: Rikkitic: I have been swimming with crocodiles for four years now. They haven't eaten me yet. Well other than "I feel", do you have any stats that shows there is an increase in accidents from cars having touchscreens?

Here is one. I didn't have to look far to find it. I'm sure there are more.

Seriously, I know from personal experience how quickly you can go off the road at speed when your gaze is misdirected for even a few seconds. I honestly think it is a genuine risk. How serious I can't say but it is not nothing.

I used to do long drives at night a lot. Often I would adjust the radio or heater while underway. I would do this by touch and it worked fine. I kept my eyes on the road. These days I often ride with a friend who has a GPS/audio system in her car. It is touchscreen all the way and impossible to adjust in any way without close visual scrutiny. Often you have to thread through menus. There is no way to do this safely as driver.