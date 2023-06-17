Just saw an item on TV about new car dash design being inspired by gaming. I think these digital display gimmicks are a terrible idea. OK for just providing information that can be taken in at a glance, but a disaster waiting to happen when also used for input controls. With physical controls like switches and knobs, you can easily make radio and heater and other adjustments by feel without taking your eyes off the road. At least that was how I did it. Steering wheel controls aren't a problem but anything requiring touch screen input is just asking for trouble. It is one of the dumbest ideas I have ever seen. In the item I just viewed, a spokeswomen made noises about how everything has been so carefully designed not to be distracting, but digital displays are inherent distracting if you have to look at them to see what you are adjusting. This is a stupid, gimmicky, terrible, unsafe, 'trendy' idea that should never be allowed. If people want a gaming experience, let them sit in the passenger seat.