My electrician suggested that I get the Tesla gen 3 wall connector as a fast charger for my first gen MG ZS EV as it was one of the cheapest on the market at $800, and his install fee was $660.

I thought I had done the research but clearly not as the Tesla wall connector is a dumb charger with no app, and no timed charge facility. It relies on the connected car to start and stop charging. My old Nissan Leaf has that facility but the MG ZS EV 2020 doesn't :(

Any suggestions on how to setup a timer? I'm looking to charge only at off peak rates.