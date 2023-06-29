Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MG ZS EV and the Tesla Gen 3 Wall connector
My electrician suggested that I get the Tesla gen 3 wall connector as a fast charger for my first gen MG ZS EV as it was one of the cheapest on the market at $800, and his install fee was $660.

 

I thought I had done the research but clearly not as the Tesla wall connector is a dumb charger with no app, and no timed charge facility. It relies on the connected car to start and stop charging.  My old Nissan Leaf has that facility but the MG ZS EV 2020 doesn't :(

 

Any suggestions on how to setup a timer?  I'm looking to charge only at off peak rates.

Hey - not with the Tesla Gen 3 wall connector I'm afraid. This basically will start charging as soon as it is plugged up to a car and is reliant on the car controlling the charging.

 

A little more expensive but take a look at the evnex chargers as they have full scheduling and are also made in NZ: https://www.evnex.com/home-charging 

 




Another +1 for Evnex. They're used at a lot of supermarkets and that sort of thing and build quality seems pretty good. The Tesla one is cheap for a reason - devoid of pretty much any extra features.

