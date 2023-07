Team,

I have my toyota RAV4 2019 and i found that the maps definitely needs to be updated.

I jumped into the toyota new zealand website but I can't find an update for my car, there are updates but for some different ID DCU.

Even i finding a bit hard to find anything on the internet about the latest version, currently my car has version 1013.

Anyone knows where can I get the file with the latest update (other than going to the dealer that will charge like $300)

Thank,