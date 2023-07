So in the light of recent Euro car makers telling customers to immediately stop driving their cars due to Takata airbag issue ... (BMW, Citroen, etc)

I am wondering I have 2 Japanese imports (Toyota and Subaru) - which I am sure have these Takata things but as they are imported, I can't get any information from Toyota and Subaru New Zealand. They say it's fine.

But is there a Japanese website that you can put in the VIN of these JDM cars to see if there is a Takata issue?