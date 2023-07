Hi All,

Looking for some suggestions based on your own experience.

I need to replace the 4 tyres on my 2015 toyota corolla.

I called a few places and it seems that Dunlop and GT Radial are the best prices middle range option.

The car is only driven in the city, about between 7k to 10k kilometers per year.

between those two brands, which one do you recommend the most?

Model :



Dunlop T1

GT Radial champiro VP1

cheers.