Hey team, a bit of a CGA question.

The infotainment system on my 2018 Kia crapped out and dealer just indicated I'll need a new unit fitted (they're trying to find out price for me).





Am I right in thinking that the Head Unit on a 5 year old verhicle (which I've owned since new) should last longer than that?



Any chance I might get a case under the CGA to get this covered? (Dealer already started saying how this would be ou of warranty, which I get)

Had a quick glance online but couldn't find a lot of relevant info.