gcorgnet

1050 posts

Uber Geek


#306477 26-Jul-2023 14:43
Hey team, a bit of a CGA question.

 

The infotainment system on my 2018 Kia crapped out and dealer just indicated I'll need a new unit fitted (they're trying to find out price for me).

 

Am I right in thinking that the Head Unit on a 5 year old verhicle (which I've owned since new) should last longer than that?

Any chance I might get a case under the CGA to get this covered? (Dealer already started saying how this would be ou of warranty, which I get)

 

Had a quick glance online but couldn't find a lot of relevant info.

Handle9
9052 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108392 26-Jul-2023 15:22
Yes it’s covered under the CGA.

Five years is perhaps getting towards the edge of what you could reasonably expect but I also suspect the dealer will have done you a favour if they are wanting to charge you something like $2000 then you have a stronger case.

Reasonable durability is in line with price. If a head unit costs a lot of money it should be durable for longer. If it’s exorbitantly expensive then it should last longer.

You may need to write some letters and even file a dispute but you’ll likely win.

 
 
 
 

gcorgnet

1050 posts

Uber Geek


  #3108396 26-Jul-2023 15:29
Thanks for weighing in.

Would you suggest I pay for the repair and then start the process with the CGA/ Small Claims tribunal or should I rather press the matter up front to try and get them to do it without a charge?

 

Thanks

alasta
6055 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3108397 26-Jul-2023 15:29
Kia have offered a five year warranty for some time, so I'm assuming your vehicle is only just recently out of warranty. In these circumstances the more customer focused car marques, including Kia, would tend to err on the side of goodwill.

 

I suspect the dealer is wanting you to pay for the repair as they get a better profit margin than if they were to charge the job to Kia. I suggest you ask the dealer if they have applied to Kia for special consideration, or even approach Kia yourself directly. 



scuwp
3728 posts

Uber Geek


  #3108399 26-Jul-2023 15:36
I would sadly think a little bit the opposite to @handle9.  IMO chances of success under a CGA hearing are marginal at best. 

 

5 years for electronics isn't great but it isn't entirely unreasonable either, unless you had evidence that this was perhaps a more widespread issue indicating a manufacturing or design defect that you could use. 

 

It's not a substantive fault, the car still functions without it, so that path won't fly.  

 

You can't expect fault free motoring for ever.  If it goes to a hearing it will very much depend on the adjudicator I think.  Worth a try for sure, but I suspect you may end up in some compromise.  Perhaps they supply the parts and you pay for installation or something like that. 

 

My 2 cents....




scuwp
3728 posts

Uber Geek


  #3108400 26-Jul-2023 15:38
alasta:

 

Kia have offered a five year warranty for some time, so I'm assuming your vehicle is only just recently out of warranty. In these circumstances the more customer focused car marques, including Kia, would tend to err on the side of goodwill.

 

I suspect the dealer is wanting you to pay for the repair as they get a better profit margin than if they were to charge the job to Kia. I suggest you ask the dealer if they have applied to Kia for special consideration, or even approach Kia yourself directly. 

 

 

Kia offers a 3 year warranty on everything, the extra 2 years is limited to drive train and motor. So technically that part is 2 years out of warranty 




scuwp
3728 posts

Uber Geek


  #3108402 26-Jul-2023 15:41
gcorgnet:

 

Thanks for weighing in.

Would you suggest I pay for the repair and then start the process with the CGA/ Small Claims tribunal or should I rather press the matter up front to try and get them to do it without a charge?

 

Thanks

 

 

I would definitely push as hard as I could to get it upfront, speak to the manager, even escalate to Kia, but if they still refuse you may have to pay to get it done and try to recover money later.  For the sake of a $40 filing fee (is that right?) it's worth a  shot.    




gcorgnet

1050 posts

Uber Geek


  #3108403 26-Jul-2023 15:43
scuwp:

 

I would sadly think a little bit the opposite to @handle9.  IMO chances of success under a CGA hearing are marginal at best. 

 

5 years for electronics isn't great but it isn't entirely unreasonable either, unless you had evidence that this was perhaps a more widespread issue indicating a manufacturing or design defect that you could use. 

 

It's not a substantive fault, the car still functions without it, so that path won't fly.  

 

You can't expect fault free motoring for ever.  If it goes to a hearing it will very much depend on the adjudicator I think.  Worth a try for sure, but I suspect you may end up in some compromise.  Perhaps they supply the parts and you pay for installation or something like that. 

 

My 2 cents....

 

 

Thanks for sharing your perspective. Makes sense...

 

The biggest part I am missing is the safety of the reverse camera... I'd argue that without this the car safety feature set is reduced.

Anyway, I think I agree success is not a given there but depending on price quoted, I'll be keen to give it a try cause I don't think it's ok that this screen stopped working so early.



Handle9
9052 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108404 26-Jul-2023 15:43
gcorgnet:

Thanks for weighing in.

Would you suggest I pay for the repair and then start the process with the CGA/ Small Claims tribunal or should I rather press the matter up front to try and get them to do it without a charge?


Thanks



I’d be doing the legwork up front. It shows you are operating in good faith, which is important if it goes before an adjudicator. I doubt it will go that far to be honest. Kia will likely make this go away rather than incur costs related to a dispute.

You’ll likely need to go to the Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal if you need file a case rather than the disputes tribunal.

Handle9
9052 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108407 26-Jul-2023 15:50
scuwp:

I would sadly think a little bit the opposite to @handle9.  IMO chances of success under a CGA hearing are marginal at best. 


5 years for electronics isn't great but it isn't entirely unreasonable either, unless you had evidence that this was perhaps a more widespread issue indicating a manufacturing or design defect that you could use. 


It's not a substantive fault, the car still functions without it, so that path won't fly.  


You can't expect fault free motoring for ever.  If it goes to a hearing it will very much depend on the adjudicator I think.  Worth a try for sure, but I suspect you may end up in some compromise.  Perhaps they supply the parts and you pay for installation or something like that. 


My 2 cents....



I’m not sure of the relevance you are giving to a substantive fault. That’s only relevant if you are rejecting the goods and wanting a refund. That’s not the case here. OP is asking for a repair of the vehicle.

The issue here is reasonable durability. Is it reasonable that a significant non consumable component of the vehicle failed after 5 years? I would argue it’s not on a $40k vehicle but as I mentioned above it’s not open and shut.

Linux
9891 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108409 26-Jul-2023 15:58
Radio should out last the car!!

gcorgnet

1050 posts

Uber Geek


  #3108412 26-Jul-2023 16:03
Linux:

 

Radio should out last the car!!

 



Yeah, as much as I get having to replace brake pads, oil, tyres, etc.. I definitely did not expect having to replace this during the car's lifetime...

Jase2985
12305 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108465 26-Jul-2023 16:23
Linux:

 

Radio should out last the car!!

 

 

really? while i would like to think that, today's radios/infotainment systems are near on full computers, computers don't last that long, especially when they are in a vehicles that bumped about all the time, and subject to massive temperature swings inside them.

 

IMO 5 years isnt enough but 7-10 years you have had a good run and if it fails it just one of those things that you have to deal with.

Ruphus
370 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3108526 26-Jul-2023 17:05
The car will still pass a WOF without the reversing camera so unsure if calling it a safety issue would be a strong enough case for replacement.

 

What model of Kia is it? My brother-in-law's infotainment system failed on his 2022 Kia Sorento within about 7 months and had to be replaced under warranty. Failures like this are uncommon but do happen.

