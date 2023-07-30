When I read this story, I thought the Fire professionals suggestion about only using power supplies that are supplied by the manufacturer of the product odd. Because often these days many devices don't seem to get supplied with any power supply. Eg iPhones or other high end mobiles. They rely on you purchasing them separately. When people have to buy them seprately, they will often buy something local or cheap or both. Surely the problem isn't the consumers., but the companies and NZ regulators that make these products and chargers etc, to make sure these things being imported into NZ are up to standard?