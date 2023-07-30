Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rikkitic

#306507 30-Jul-2023 10:13
Do we not have a general electric vehicle topic? Anyway, I found this item worthy of mention.


 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Mehrts
  #3109704 30-Jul-2023 10:16
You mean this thread for EV discussion?

I'd count electric scooters technically as EV's




Rikkitic

  #3109715 30-Jul-2023 10:40
Mehrts:

 

You mean this thread for EV discussion?

I'd count electric scooters technically as EV's

 

 

Yes. My bad. Old age strikes again.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Wombat1
  #3109718 30-Jul-2023 11:30
There is a reason they don't allow them on most airlines. 



jonathan18
  #3109836 30-Jul-2023 17:18
Wombat1:

There is a reason they don't allow them on most airlines. 



What - old people?

mattwnz
  #3109847 30-Jul-2023 17:44
When I read this story, I thought the Fire professionals suggestion about only using power supplies that are supplied by the manufacturer of the product odd. Because often these days many devices don't seem to get supplied with any power supply. Eg iPhones or other high end mobiles. They rely on you purchasing them separately. When people have to buy them seprately, they will often buy something local or cheap or both. Surely the problem isn't the consumers.,  but the companies and NZ regulators  that make these products and chargers etc, to make sure these things being imported into NZ are up to standard? 

stick
  #3109857 30-Jul-2023 18:35
jonathan18:
Wombat1:

There is a reason they don't allow them on most airlines. 



What - old people?

Not sure if you're joking haha, but I'm pretty sure Wombat meant E-Scooters




Obraik
  #3109861 30-Jul-2023 18:45
Mehrts:

 

You mean this thread for EV discussion?

I'd count electric scooters technically as EV's

 

 

I mean, technically yes but they don't fit with the class of vehicles that thread is actually about.




gzt

gzt
  #3109862 30-Jul-2023 18:50
I seem to recall a different thread not so long ago for electric mobility fires

