xyeovillian

I have a 2021 Suzuki Swift Hybrid and this is the second time to find totally flat battery, we always leave key in the ignition at home in the integral garage, perhaps that's the problem?
Called the AA guy got it started boost box cables and advised to go for a 40 minute drive to which we did, also asked if I had a charger I said I had an old British charger yes made in England and said probably would not be suitable for a modern car.
I used the old charger for about 3 hours and seems fine. Must remember to remove keys in the garage.
Do I need a new charger or will my old one still work?