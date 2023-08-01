Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Flat battery again Suzuki Swift
xyeovillian

334 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#306527 1-Aug-2023 12:20
Send private message

I have a 2021 Suzuki Swift Hybrid and this is the second time to find totally flat battery, we always leave key in the ignition at home in the integral garage,  perhaps that's the problem?
Called the AA guy got it started boost box cables and advised to go for a 40 minute drive to which we did, also asked if I had a charger I said I had an old British charger yes made in England and said probably would not be suitable for a modern car.
I used the old charger for about 3 hours and seems fine.  Must remember to remove keys in the garage.
Do I need a new charger or will my old one still work?

Create new topic
mudguard
1645 posts

Uber Geek


  #3110399 1-Aug-2023 12:33
Send private message quote this post

I certainly wouldn't leave the keys in it, just out of principal. I'm not sure how the hybrid element works, but perhaps it thinks keeps some components ready?

 

Leave the key in the house, I'm not sure if insurance would be that keen if it got stolen. That said, someone still has to break into your garage. 

 

Edit. My car uses a proximity key, but it will light up when I walk up to the car in the dark, so I think even that would drain the battery if it was detected nearby.

 

I wonder too if now that it's been flat twice the battery may be defective and need replacement?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 