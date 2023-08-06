Down to 4 bars on our Nissan Leaf. Still 67 kms at that level which is fine for around town.

Started to investigate getting a replacement battery.

There are a few options but all companies are looking to the future with improved battery replacement options. This adds a considerable cost.

Our current vehicle is 24kWh and we want to stay with that as moving up to 30kWh, or blade technology is too expense.

Have looked for straight up 24kWh batteries , but of course the SOH is less than 80%.

Not after new, as that is impossible, but after 24kWh with good SOH.

What options are there to extend my search in the right direction?