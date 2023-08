The OP is asking about replacing the whole headlight with an LED type.



"It is permitted to replace a complete halogen headlamp unit with a complete HID or LED headlamp unit. If the vehicle is required to meet an approved safety standard for headlamps, only approved headlamps can be retrofitted."



If the headlight isn't a Kawasaki part whether or not it has the required approval markings is the important bit. Every now and then you get a WoF inspector that is a stickler for details. I had a 2 day argument with one about whether the rear dark glass on a Vitara is factory or not.