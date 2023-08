I can't answer your question, but here's a strange one: my Kia is advertised by Kia NZ as needing to use 95 RON fuel. However, in all other markets it is marketed as needing 91 RON, the user manual supplied says 91 RON and the sticker by the filler flap says 91 RON. And RON is an international standard so 91 RON in NZ is the same as anywhere else.

My guess is that different countries have different expectations; coming from the UK it was noticeable that cars here generally have more powerful engines than in the UK and the mix of auto:manual is reversed. I guess also that USA cars generally lug around more weight so a few extra hp is useful