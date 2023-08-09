Before I attempt to construct something in Excel I wonder if there is an app or online formula that would allow me to do the follow

I wish to compare total cost of refilling at Station A (the cost of petrol to get to a refill station and the savings at that station) compared to Station B (the cost of petrol to get to a different refill station (closer, same distance or further)

Saving x cents more per litre must have a diminishing return depending on the distance, amount of fuel purchased and liters/kilometer of the vehicle

I know the liters/100km my car uses.

I know the approximate distance to nearby petrol stations from my home

I know the prices that are offered per liter

I am assuming a static amount of petrol purchased regardless of where I travel (typically half a tank) to make the calculation easier but if possible would like to have the amount of petrol as a variable.

I know the capacity of my petrol tank

Thanks