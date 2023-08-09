Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)How to calculate whether travelling to get better petrol discount? App or formula available?
Tatou

209 posts

Master Geek


#306633 9-Aug-2023 10:24
Send private message quote this post

Before I attempt to construct something in Excel I wonder if there is an app or online formula that would allow me to do the follow

 

 

 

I wish to compare total cost of refilling at Station A (the cost of petrol to get to a refill station and the savings at that station) compared to Station B (the cost of petrol to get to a different refill station (closer, same distance or further)

 

 

 

Saving x cents more per litre must have a diminishing return depending on the distance, amount of fuel purchased and liters/kilometer of the vehicle

 

 

 

I know the liters/100km my car uses.

 

I know the approximate distance to nearby petrol stations from my home

 

I know the prices that are offered per liter

 

I am assuming a static amount of petrol purchased regardless of where I travel (typically half a tank) to make the calculation easier  but if possible would like to have the amount of petrol as a variable. 

 

I know the capacity of my petrol tank

 

 

 

Thanks

 

     

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
DjShadow
3932 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3113644 9-Aug-2023 10:27
Send private message quote this post

I would enter what you've put above into ChatGPT and it'll give you an answer

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
nitro
516 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3113649 9-Aug-2023 10:42
Send private message quote this post

do you make trips specifically for a fillup? that may be where what you're thinking makes the most sense. i'm sure there will be people who'd find it handy as well.

 

i do my fillup along the way home from work, and know which station has the best price (gaspy helps occasionally). that way, in my mind, i don't burn petrol just to fill up or get home from filling up.

 

 

 

 

richms
26228 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3113653 9-Aug-2023 11:13
Send private message quote this post

You also need to allow for maintenance etc in your distance, not just the l/100k of fuel used.

 

IMO it's seldom worth it more than a couple of km when you factor that and the wasted time into it.

 

I dont have many options for 95 near me, and one is always more than the other so I fill at the Z on onewa on the way down the hill. Sure, its sometimes 2c a litre more than the one along glenfield road, but on the small tank in the toyota that is 80-90c, and on the ute its $1.20 for a 2c difference.

 

If someone offered to pay you $1 to drive out of the way somewhere to buy something you would tell them to get lost. Same with the gas saving.




Richard rich.ms



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6988 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3113656 9-Aug-2023 11:22
Send private message quote this post

I sometimes just try to do the calc in my head. e.g. Say my car costs $1 per km (all up) to run and I have to drive an extra five km (return) to save 15c/litre on 50 litres. That’s $5 of cost to save $7.50. Not really worth worrying about - unless the price difference is much greater or something. Also, car cost per km may be more than $1.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

wellygary
7248 posts

Uber Geek


  #3113657 9-Aug-2023 11:39
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

I sometimes just try to do the calc in my head. e.g. Say my car costs $1 per km (all up) to run and I have to drive an extra five km (return) to save 15c/litre on 50 litres. That’s $5 of cost to save $7.50. Not really worth worrying about - unless the price difference is much greater or something. Also, car cost per km may be more than $1.

 

 

And there is the crux of the matter,

 

There needs to be a pretty big price difference/litre to warrant travelling more than round the corner...

MikeAqua
7461 posts

Uber Geek


  #3113662 9-Aug-2023 11:42
Send private message quote this post

I would just use 79c/km.  It's the IRD rate.  Close enough.




Mike

WyleECoyoteNZ
1035 posts

Uber Geek


  #3113663 9-Aug-2023 11:48
Send private message quote this post

It would be something interesting to know. I put fuel in the car on Sunday, and the gap between the cheapest and most expensive was 34c! (Z Johnsonville 2.939 vs Petone Pak N Save 2.597)

 

I did have to travel around 10 km's there and back to get to the Pak n Save vs less than 2km's for BP. There was a Waitomo (Johnsonville), which was the closest, but that was still 10c more than the Pak n Save.

 

Heck, even the 3 Waitomo's within a ~10Km radius all had different prices, Tinakori\Thorndon 2.619, Waitomo Tawa 2.679 and Waitomo Johnsonville 2.709.

 

All the prices I've quoted were for 91 Octane, and pre any discount.

 

 

 

 

 

In a similar vane, is there much of a difference to consumption when only driving around town with Full Tank vs Half Tank ? Around town consumption is usually high 9L/100km - 10L/100km ? 



boosacnoodle
607 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3113684 9-Aug-2023 12:51
Send private message quote this post

What is your time worth?

MikeAqua
7461 posts

Uber Geek


  #3113689 9-Aug-2023 13:13
Send private message quote this post

boosacnoodle:

 

What is your time worth?

 

 

According to the NZ govt, a maximum of 127/day.




Mike

nitro
516 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3113693 9-Aug-2023 13:23
Send private message quote this post

WyleECoyoteNZ:

 

It would be something interesting to know. I put fuel in the car on Sunday, and the gap between the cheapest and most expensive was 34c! (Z Johnsonville 2.939 vs Petone Pak N Save 2.597)

 

I did have to travel around 10 km's there and back to get to the Pak n Save vs less than 2km's for BP. There was a Waitomo (Johnsonville), which was the closest, but that was still 10c more than the Pak n Save.

 

Heck, even the 3 Waitomo's within a ~10Km radius all had different prices, Tinakori\Thorndon 2.619, Waitomo Tawa 2.679 and Waitomo Johnsonville 2.709.

 

All the prices I've quoted were for 91 Octane, and pre any discount.

 

 

love how pak n save in that corner of wellington influences petrol prices for the services stations there. there's usually a $0.14 difference in synergy supreme (98) between mobile petone and mobil high street.

Tatou

209 posts

Master Geek


  #3113711 9-Aug-2023 13:57
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for all the replies.

 

My practice is fill up the car when the tank is half empty. I do make a special trip to do so unless I happen to be driving pass the refill site that is offering that best price in the area. 

 

I live in Karori Wellington where the pump prices are high even with the 6 cent off on special days. Currently I go to Caltex on Hutt Rd every Wednesday which is 10c off plus 2c off for Supergold. Saving today was $2.86 on 23.84l. 

 

 

 

 

 

  

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6988 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3113723 9-Aug-2023 14:06
Send private message quote this post

Tatou:

 

Thanks for all the replies.

 

My practice is fill up the car when the tank is half empty. I do make a special trip to do so unless I happen to be driving pass the refill site that is offering that best price in the area. 

 

I live in Karori Wellington where the pump prices are high even with the 6 cent off on special days. Currently I go to Caltex on Hutt Rd every Wednesday which is 10c off plus 2c off for Supergold. Saving today was $2.86 on 23.84l.   

 



 

Interested to know why you fill up when the tank is half-full.

 

It looks like your special return trip is about 14 km. How much do you estimate it costs to drive your car 14 km? Is the saving of $2.86 really worth the time and cost of that drive?

 

If your tank was closer to empty, you might save $5+ on the fill.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Tatou

209 posts

Master Geek


  #3113724 9-Aug-2023 14:06
Send private message quote this post

ChatGPT says this

 

 

 

To calculate the formula for comparing the total cost of refilling at Station A and Station B, taking into account the savings per liter and considering diminishing returns based on distance and vehicle efficiency, you can use the following approach:

 

Let's break down the formula step by step:

 

Calculate the effective savings at Station A and Station B based on the savings per liter and the amount of fuel purchased:

 

Effective Savings at A = Savings per liter at Station A * Liters of fuel purchased
Effective Savings at B = Savings per liter at Station B * Liters of fuel purchased

 

Calculate the effective cost at Station A and Station B, which includes the cost of fuel and the effective savings:

 

Effective Cost at A = Cost per liter of fuel at Station A * Liters of fuel purchased - Effective Savings at A
Effective Cost at B = Cost per liter of fuel at Station B * Liters of fuel purchased - Effective Savings at B

 

Calculate the distance factor based on the distance to each station and the vehicle's efficiency:

 

Distance Factor A = Distance to Station A / Vehicle's efficiency (liters/kilometer)
Distance Factor B = Distance to Station B / Vehicle's efficiency (liters/kilometer)

 

Apply the diminishing returns factor, which can be based on a formula that considers the distance factor and the amount of fuel purchased:

 

Diminishing Returns Factor = 1 / (1 + (Distance Factor A + Distance Factor B) * Liters of fuel purchased)

 

Calculate the Total Cost considering the diminishing returns factor:

 

Total Cost at A = Effective Cost at A * Diminishing Returns Factor
Total Cost at B = Effective Cost at B * Diminishing Returns Factor

 

Now, you can compare the Total Cost at Station A with the Total Cost at Station B to determine which station offers a more cost-effective refilling option.

 

Please note that this formula assumes a simplified model and might need adjustments based on specific factors, such as the exact nature of diminishing returns, the accuracy of vehicle efficiency, and other contextual considerations.

 

 It's recommended to test and adjust the formula according to real-world data and user feedback.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 