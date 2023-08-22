We have had our Tesla model Y around 2 months now.

We use the regular Tesla 'Mobile connector' - ie the charger that goes in a normal wall outlet.

So I noticed when I first plugged it in, it would always show 8A in the mobile app - about 12km/h charge rate.

The app has a little slider thing that lets you drop it down as low as 5A - but 8A was the max.



When I looked at the charger manual, it says:

AU 10 - 8A 1.8 kW - so figured 8A was the most you could get out of a regular power outlet in this part of the world.

(For some reason the UK and Switzerland show a 10A plug that can draw 10A and 2.2kw).



Plugged the car in tonight and had a look on the app and noticed it was showing 10A ~230v 15km/h (so around 2.3kw) which I have never seen before.



Anyone else notice that anything has changed recently?

What maximum do you get out of a regular power outlet