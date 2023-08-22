Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Tesla app now allows a full 10A (2.3-2.4kw) from a tesla charger on a standard wall plug?
We have had our Tesla model Y around 2 months now.
We use the regular Tesla 'Mobile connector' - ie the charger that goes in a normal wall outlet.
So I noticed when I first plugged it in, it would always show 8A in the mobile app - about 12km/h charge rate.
The app has a little slider thing that lets you drop it down as low as 5A - but 8A was the max.

 


When I looked at the charger manual, it says:
AU 10 - 8A 1.8 kW - so figured 8A was the most you could get out of a regular power outlet in this part of the world.

 

(For some reason the UK and Switzerland show a 10A plug that can draw 10A and 2.2kw).

Plugged the car in tonight and had a look on the app and noticed it was showing 10A ~230v 15km/h (so around 2.3kw) which I have never seen before.

Anyone else notice that anything has changed recently?
What maximum do you get out of a regular power outlet




Create new topic
Standard AU/NZ outlets are 10A 230v, so they might have been conservative but decided it's fine to max out.




I read on an NZ Tesla Facebook group that newish UMCs have had a recent firmware update that allows them to now charge at the full 10A. 

 

This is just allowing them to do something earlier UMCs already can - I'm pretty sure mine (owned the car a year) has been able to do it since close to day one, so I didn't read more closely. (I think it took a day or two to enable full speed charging - remember they can do 16A with the supplied caravan socket, which works a treat.)

 

Happy to find the info tomorrow and copy it here if no-one has provided the real oil by then...

Yep, the 2023.26.7 update finally allowed mobile connectors that were recently commissioned to output their max current of 10A/15A depending on the tail used vs 8A/12A. For some reason prior to this update, the mobile connector update just wouldn't apply.

Older connectors already had the update carried out a year or two ago, so didn't have this problem. Even older connectors only came with 8A & 10A tails, so they were unable to be "upgraded" by firmware.

Mine was also affected, and I found it strange that it was stuck at 8A when I'd used other connectors on rental cars prior to mine that worked at the full 10A. I replaced an outlet in my garage with a standard 15A one, which allows me to charge at the higher rate for only $25.




You also need to get your car to complete charging for the firmware update of the mobile connector to happen. So when I got my car last year the first thing I did was charge it to nearly 50% off my big boy charger then set my charge limit as that and plugged in the mobile connector. When it stopped charging it did a firmware update unlocking full 10/15a.

But getting to the charge limit even if set to 50% at 8a is very slow 😊




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

For context the worksafe EV charging guidelines state the following:

 

https://www.worksafe.govt.nz/laws-and-regulations/regulations/electrical-regulations/regulatory-guidance-notes/electric-vehicle-charging-safety-guidelines/

 

 

 

While the guidelines aren't mandatory, most EVSE vendors choose to stick with 8A on their domestic socket chargers (a key exception being Hyundai / Kia which have plug temperature monitoring and run at the full 10A).

I don't know if the Tesla mobile charger has temperature monitoring

NZ 10A sockets are rated for 10A continuous, so I guess the writer of the guidelines decided to err on the side of caution.


On 15A AS/NZS 3112 sockets, these were initially the go to plug / socket type the early Nissan leaf's in NZ. Something more than 10A was needed to handle the draw from the factory charge cords that came from japan. Sadly despite being rated for 15A continuous it turned out that this plug socket pair did poorly for that duty in the real world. As such the Blue 16A caravan plug became the new plug of choice.

Would be reluctant to max out a 15A socket without temperature monitoring.

Photo from social media (2015)

No photo description available.

Now widely known that the voltage rating on the japan charge cords makes them illegal to sell in NZ, even though they were of high quality, so the caravan port is becoming less common.

@Scott3 The Tesla mobile connector has temperature monitoring, low voltage cutoff (it'll actually reduce charge current automatically if it detects a voltage drop) and a whole lot of safety smarts.




